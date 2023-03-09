US investigating Tesla's autopilot technology, and their steering wheels that can fall off.

Photo by Pixabay

U.S safety regulators are turning up the heat with Tesla, announcing that they will be launching investigations into steering wheels that come off of some of the SUV models, and a fatal car crash between a Tesla that was suspected to be using the autopilot technology, and a parked fire truck.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Association said Wednesday it is launching a special crash investigation team to oversee the the Feb. 18 crash involving a Tesla model S and a ladder truck from the Contra Costa County Fire Department.

The agency is conducting a comprehensive investigation into various incidents involving Tesla vehicles equipped with the Autopilot system colliding with stationary emergency vehicles attending to other crashes. As part of this effort, the firetruck incident is being probed. Over the past year, NHTSA has escalated its efforts to address safety concerns related to Teslas, issuing multiple recalls and launching investigations.

Tragically, the 2014 Tesla Model S driver died in the accident, while a passenger sustained critical injuries. Additionally, four firefighters received medical attention for minor injuries, and the incident caused $1.4 million worth of damage to the ladder truck.

NHTSA is investigating how the Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways. At least 15 Teslas have crashed into emergency vehicles nationwide while using the system.

According to authorities, the truck was parked at an angle across the northbound lanes of Interstate 680 with its lights illuminated. Its purpose was to safeguard emergency responders who had been attending to a prior accident that had fortunately not caused any injuries.

Earlier Wednesday, the agency posted documents revealing that it’s investigating steering wheels that can detach from the steering column on as many as 120,000 Model Y SUVs.

Since January of 2022, Tesla has issued 20 recalls, including several that were required by NHTSA. The recalls include one from January of last year for “Full Self-Driving” vehicles being programmed to run stop signs at slow speeds.

