Another round of the winter weather threatens to trap more Southern California residents.

After the San Bernardino county had been overwhelmed with snow storm after snow storm, many residents are getting ready to welcome another harsh round of snowfall. Many residents are still trapped from the last snowfall, and are worried that they will soon run out of supplies.

The sierra nevada mountain range could see 1-3 more inches of snow after receiving 38 inches of snow last weekend over a 24-hour time period.

The high winds paired with the heavy snowfall have prompted avalanche warnings all throughout central and southern Sierra Nevada through monday.

Further south in San Bernardino county, emergency crews have been working to reach communities immobilized by the snow.

These winter storms that have traveled across the west of the US, have left many San Bernardino county residents trapped in their homes, with their driveways completely blocked off, and some homes with snow reaching up to the second story.

“People are getting desperate. They need medication. They need food for their children,” -Derek Hayes, a resident of the community of Cedar Glen.

By Sunday, about 80% of the county-maintained roadways had been made passable, the county said in an update. “Passable means at least one lane open with less than 8 inches of snow, which can be navigated by four-wheel drive vehicles with chains.” the update said.

Around 150 residents were rescued from their neighborhoods, and 22 others were taken to shelters or off the mountain on Sunday. Deputies also distributed food to residents oer the weekend.

