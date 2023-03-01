Over 100 children were illegally hired to work in dangerous conditions in Wisconsin

Children working in dangerous conditions with hazardous chemicals Photo by WHI Lopez

The U.S. Department of Labor has reported that a Wisconsin-based food safety sanitation services company has been fined $1.5 million for unlawfully employing over 100 minors, between the ages of 13 to 17 years old, in risky jobs such as overnight shifts at meat processing plants across eight states.

An inquiry conducted by the Department of Labor discovered that Packers Sanitation Services, headquartered in Kieler, Grant County, had employed minors to work with dangerous chemicals and clean meat processing equipment such as back saws, brisket saws, and head splitters. The investigation revealed that at least three underage workers were injured while performing these hazardous tasks.

“The child labor violations in this case were systemic and reached across eight states, and clearly indicated a corporate-wide failure by Packers Sanitation Services at all levels,” -Jessica Looman, a Department of Labor Deputy Administrator

Investigators revealed that Packers Sanitation Services had illegally hired children for perilous jobs at some of the major meat and poultry processing plants in the country, including JBS USA facilities situated in Minnesota and Nebraska.

On Feb. 16, the Department said, the company paid $1.5 million in fees.

According to Michael Lazzeri, a Department of Labor Wage and Hour regional administrator, the Packers Sanitation Services system flagged some young workers as minors, but the company ultimately ignored the flags. Upon arrival of the Wage and Hour Division with warrants, the adults who were accountable for recruiting, hiring, and supervising the minor workers attempted to stop their efforts to investigate their employment practices.

