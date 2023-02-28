Racism is found at school, leading students to walk out of class, sue schools, and even take their own lives.

Student led walkout, caused by racism Photo by Life Matters

White peers are reportedly calling some Black students monkeys and telling them they smell bad, while racist slurs including the n-word have been found on school restroom walls. Some students have even been subject to racist tirades on social media.

Many students of color have been called racial slurs in and out of class. Students that are fed up, and rightfully so, have been walking out of class, speaking out at board meetings, and even suing the school.

A 14-year-old Black girl in Minnesota spoke publicly to denounce a widely shared video that urged her to commit suicide. At the same time, a Utah community is investigating a school district after the family of a Black and autistic student claimed that she was bullied by fellow students before dying by suicide.

“It’s everywhere, it’s not a new thing. This isn’t something that is just now happening. It’s just now getting attention, more than it has (gotten) before,”-Sean Sorkoram, a high school student in Tigard, Oregon, who was part of a walkout

Last month, numerous students participated in protests and events showing solidarity in Minnesota, following the circulation of a racist video on social media. The video shows a young girl using hateful and racist language against a Black high school student, urging them to commit suicide.

Nya Sigin, a 14-year-old student at Prior Lake High School, was the target of the video, which is now being investigated by police in Savage, Minnesota. The investigation was launched after the girl’s older sister and multiple students from several schools reported it to school officials.

Who is to blame for these acts in our children's schools. Parents, students, or the whole system in itself?

Let me know what you think in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.