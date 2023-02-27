Student attending a New Jersey High School gets charged after Bullied girl takes her own life.

Photo by Pixabay

This week, a new accusation was made against one of the four students who participated in the assault of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch in a New Jersey school hallway. Adriana tragically passed away by suicide a few days after the incident.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer stated on Thursday that the student, who was previously charged with harassment for their involvement in the attack, is now facing an additional charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

“The juvenile was served a copy of that complaint and was released pending future court appearances,”- read the statement in court.

Adriana Kuch, 14, was found dead in her Bayville home on Feb. 3. The four students involved in the assault have been suspended, Central Regional School District Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides said. One was charged with aggravated assault, another with harassment and two others with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault

According to Facebook posts by Adriana's father, Michael Kuch, and his comments to NBC New York, multiple students assaulted his daughter while she was walking with her boyfriend in the hallway.

The video was recorded and posted online tagging Adriana multiple times. Her father thinks it was done in order to make fun of her.

Triantafillos Parlapanides, who was superintendent of the Central Regional School District at the time of the attack, resigned a day after Adriana’s funeral services.

Kuch expressed outrage over the school's handling of the incident, telling NBC New York that police were never called even though Adriana blacked out and had bruises on her body.

