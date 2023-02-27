The impact of social media on our mental health; Will social media deteriorate society?

Max Edjer

Photo by

It would be a lie if we said that social media isn't important in our day-to-day lives. As much as we hate to admit it, social media has become an integral part of our daily lives. It is a way for us to see what is going on in the world, interact with friends, and even build communities. But we have to realize, that as we spend more and more time on our devices, it could and will negatively impact our mental health.

A big concern that comes with over using social media is our self-esteem. Since social media is the highlight of everyone's lives and the best part of their day, it makes it seem as if their life is perfect, in turn making you feel worse about your own lifestyle.

Another impact is how social media changes our relationships with people. While social media can be a great way to stay connected with loved ones, it can also contribute to feelings of isolation and loneliness. Research shows that the more time we spend on social media, the less valuable and meaningful relationships we have.

Excessive use of social media can also lead to depression and anxiety. Constant stimulation from notifications and such, can be overwhelming.

Not only this but new applications such as TikTok can lower the average person's attention span. Some studies have shown that active use of the Internet has decreased the attention from 12 to 5 minutes since the advent of the internet.

This isn't the only issue that the new social media Tik Tok brings. The short video format and algorithm that Tik Tok uses is incredibly unhealthy. The algorithm gives you videos that are similar to ones that you'd enjoy, but far enough away that you are enticed to keep on scrolling until you are satisfied-except you'll never find the video you are truly craving.

This tactic is the reason that children, teens, and adults can accumulate so many hours on this application, wasting time that could be put into other activities such as sports or even just family time.

