The origins of Covid-19; Where did it really come from?

Max Edjer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VU3HP_0l0d6g1N00
Nurse caring for severely sick patient caused by Covid-19.

According to a classified intelligence report recently given to the White House and important members of Congress, the U.S. Energy Department has determined that the Covid pandemic is most likely a result of a laboratory leak.

This major shift in opinion by the Energy Department could've been caused by an update to a 2021 document by Director of National Intelligence.

US intelligence community have different opinions about how the Covid pandemic started. The Energy Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation think the virus probably spread because of a mistake made in a Chinese laboratory.

However, four other agencies and a national intelligence panel think it probably started from a natural source, and two are undecided.

The reason some people may be worried on the new position the Energy Department has taken is because the agency has considerable scientific expertise and oversees a network of U.S. national laboratories, some of which conduct advanced biological research.

The FBI employs specially trained microbiologists, immunologists and other scientists to analyze possible biological threats.

Officials from the United States did not provide any specifics about the new intelligence and analysis that resulted in the Energy Department's change in position. They also mentioned that although both the Energy Department and the FBI believe that an accidental lab leak is the most probable cause, they reached their conclusions for different reasons.

As per the updated report, the National Intelligence Council, responsible for long-term strategic analysis, and four undisclosed agencies continue to believe with "low confidence" that the virus originated naturally from an infected animal through transmission.

In the end they left us with lost of unanswered questions. But at least we have the safety and comfort of the heavily researched vaccine. Or do we?

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

