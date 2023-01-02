Looking at The 'Cool' Coanda Effect

Photo by Fizzics Organisation

Have you ever seen something so amazing, yet so simple? That’s the idea behind Coanda Effect and its cool applications.

What is the Coanda Effect?

The Coanda effect is the tendency for a fast-moving jet of fluid traveling over a surface to attach to that surface. It is simply an effect where flowing fluid sticks to the curved surfaces and will continue to follow the shape of the surfaces.

Photo by Harvard Natural Sciences Lecture Demonstration

This principle can be observed in nature, for example when water is sprayed from a hose. The water clings to the side of the hose and does not fall straight down. Similarly, air flowing over an airplane wing is forced downward by the shape of the wing, creating lift.

Photo by shutterstock

Some of its fascinating uses

The Coanda effect can be used to create interesting toys and demonstrations. For example, a common magic trick is to make a stream of water bend around your finger which we have most likely observed while even washing our hands. Not only that a suspended spoon adheres to a stream of flowing water when brought near to the stream of flowing water.

Photo by Fizzics Organisation

Well, what if the spoon is turned the other way around? Does it again attach when brought near the stream? No, it doesn't. The fluid only tends to follow the contour of the back part of the spoon as it needs to be curved and rather have a gliding path than a distorting path. On the other hand, this effect might have made you a bit annoyed while pouring from one curvy-edged cup to another as we can see in the image. That dripping really gets on our nerves sometimes.

Photo by Fizzics Organisation

Well, to reduce that effect we can simply make the edge a bit sharper as shown while pouring the wine.

Photo by Fizzics Organisation

The most amazing of all is its effect of levitating (as in the first photo above). All we need is an air blower or a water hose and a tennis ball or even any ball filled with air. We don't even need it to be totally upright.

Photo by Fizzics Organisation

We can even find it being used to levitate a screwdriver in one of the videos of TKOR.

As amazing as this effect can be it is even used in Dyson Airwrap Styler (a hair styler) to avoid relying on heat alone like other stylers which use extreme heat that can damage hair.

There are other fields as well where it could be greatly used:

1)The Coanda effect can also be utilized in cooking, allowing foods to be cooked evenly without the need for flipping or stirring (We can even find hot dogs being cooked in midair.).

2)The Coanda effect can be used in the medical field, allowing doctors to perform minimally invasive procedures without requiring incisions or cuts.

3)The Coanda effect can be used in manufacturing to improve the efficiency of assembly line processes.

4)The Coanda effect can be employed in construction, allowing for the creation of curved or spherical structures without the use of traditional supports or scaffolding and also for maximizing the ventilation system.