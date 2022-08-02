Miami, FL

Satire: It seems God is a Miami Marlins fan.

Matthew Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfxCp_0gypeLWZ00
Miami Marlins Logo(used with permission)

According to Marlin’s pitcher Daniel Castano when a line drive hit him in the head at 104 miles per hour during last Thursday’s game, he was saved from serious injury by his love for God. Castano was quoted on his Twitter account quoting Romans 8:28: “and we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him…”

According to the team manager, the ball first deflected off the bill of Castano’s ball cap.

God must be quite the baseball fan though to work such a miracle because during the same day around 25,000 people perished due to starvation, 1,670 Americans died of cancer, 5,700 people died in car accidents and in Oklahoma, 23 people died in flooding.

Using Castano’s logic, it could be these other people didn’t love God enough for him to save them, I suppose. Now I assume God is quite busy running the whole universe as he does so maybe he has to pick and choose whom he can work for the good of. Maybe there is a short list?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDndO_0gypeLWZ00
The Universe(Webb Telescope -shared by NASA)

It could be that, as according to Ecclesiastes 9:11: “The fastest runner doesn’t always win the race, and the strongest warrior doesn’t always win the battle. The wise sometimes go hungry, and the skillful are not necessarily wealthy. And those who are educated don’t always lead successful lives. It is all decided by chance, unforeseen circumstance befalls everyone.”

Could it be that Castano was just lucky, and all those other poor souls that day were just very unlucky, and God actually has nothing to do with it? To think God would pick one or some people to ‘bless’ over other people would be the epitome of narcissism, don’t you think?

Or perhaps as Journalist and Novelist Chuck Palahniuk once said, “All God does is watch us and kill us when we get boring. We must never, ever be boring.” I guess Castano isn’t quite that boring yet.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Marlins# Baseball# God# The Universe# Satire

Comments / 0

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and people's souls. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
45 followers

More from Matthew Woodruff

Alachua County, FL

Eat your vegetables!

Vegetable Rainbow(Va. Cooperative Extension) Believe it or not, there was a time when most people grew their own food. Looking around the apartment you share with four other people that seems like a pretty hard sell. Are you destined to forever eat squishy sodium-rich canned vegetables for the rest of your life, or the wilted offerings from the market that seem to spoil even before they ripen?

Read full story

Opinion: Thanks, SCOTUS, for opening my eyes to the truth about abortion.

Abortion Protesters(Reprinted with permission of ProCon.org) Like many people of mine and previous generations, I was taught that in no uncertain terms, abortion is murder in God’s eyes. Life is precious from the moment of conception onwards. Unlike many other ‘Christians’, I was also taught it is not my place to judge other people or condemn them for their actions. I was taught, and still believe, people should act out of love and charity toward other persons.

Read full story
22 comments

Opinion: A gay president – could it ever happen?

Pete Buttigieg(Matthew Woodruff) In the Alabama county I lived in, I was one of only 5,658 persons who voted for Barack Obama for president in 2008. When Obama won the election, I was ecstatic, believing the country was finally on the correct path to the future – one of equality and justice. At the time I could only imagine the depth of feeling and hope generated in communities of color who had finally seen a black man given the mantle of this country’s most powerful office, accomplishing something many said could never happen.

Read full story
1 comments

7 puppies dead from a highly contagious virus – how to protect your precious little beasts.

Man Holding Puppies(shutterstock) In a scene reminiscent of an episode of ‘Criminal Minds’, local police last week in the upstate New York community of Troy, NY discovered the dead bodies of seven puppies scattered along the Uncle Sam bike path. Autopsies confirmed all seven of the young pups had died from the highly contagious virus called Canine parovirus, sometimes shortened to the moniker ‘Parvo’.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.

Four Creeks Preserve Overview(Alachua County) In a public forum held on July 28th the body overseeing Four Creeks Preserve in Gainesville’s Northwest area, The Alachua County Land Conservation and Management Office, announced plans for the future of the 715-acre preserve bordering Hwy 441 and NW 43rd St.

Read full story
Williston, FL

Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.

Colorful Elephant(shutterstock) Elephants are the majestic, powerful, gentle, family-oriented behemoths you see on television moving trees with their trunks, frolicking in the water, caring for their young and giving rides to children and adventurers.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

AI comes to Florida and changes how we all live.

AI(Artificial Intelligence) infographic banner(Shutterstock) With 1 billion dollars in research funding and access to one of the smartest AI computers in the world, named HiPerGator, University of Florida researchers are on the leading edge in the advancements of health care, technology, agriculture and food production, and artificial intelligence research putting us on the precipice of improved lives.

Read full story
Saint Augustine Beach, FL

Some scientists think turtles are the key to de-aging treatments for humans.

Sea Turtle(Stock-free.org) July 14th of this year dawned sunny and warm. The perfect day for the students and technicians from the Sea Turtle Hospital at UF’s Whitney Labs in St. Augustine Beach, Fl. to release two now healthy former patients, Artichoke and Granny Smith.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Legal marijuana use is sprouting green in the US.

On a beautiful spring day in Washington, DC, while the grass on Capitol Hill was just filling in after winter’s doldrums, lawmakers in the House of Representatives passed legislation that would legalize marijuana nationwide. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (H.R. 3617) eliminates criminal penalties for anyone who manufactures, distributes, or possesses marijuana.

Read full story

College Life – Staying safe on campus.

After eighteen or more years of living at home, you are now ready to fly off and be your own person. Your parent(s) and other mentors did their best to get you ready. You carefully weighed your options and investigated where you wanted to go to college and finally the big day is here. The day you move onto campus.

Read full story
4 comments
Gainesville, FL

Preserved for nature, now the county wants to add parking lots.

If you have lived in Gainesville for any length of time, you will likely remember the large ‘For Sale’ signs that appeared on the 700+ acre tract of undeveloped land between north Hwy 441 (13th St.) and 43rd St. Likely you looked at it with a little apprehension, considering many areas in Gainesville have seen undeveloped land turn into five-story condominiums, shopping centers or developments with thousands of homes.

Read full story
3 comments
Gainesville, FL

World-class entertainment - Cabaret style

Upstage Cabaret at the Phillips CenterUF Performing Arts. Another work week is finally coming to a close and your significant other wants to know what plans you want to make for the weekend. You sigh and stop to think, tired of the same old choices of movies, dinner out or couch potato-ing. You wonder if they'll maybe go for sky-diving? But no... Then the figurative (LED) light bulb goes off, and you remember the recent mailing for the UF Performing Arts new season lineup.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy