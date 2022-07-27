AI comes to Florida and changes how we all live.

Matthew Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XbUPW_0guuHCBK00
AI(Artificial Intelligence) infographic banner(Shutterstock)

With 1 billion dollars in research funding and access to one of the smartest AI computers in the world, named HiPerGator, University of Florida researchers are on the leading edge in the advancements of health care, technology, agriculture and food production, and artificial intelligence research putting us on the precipice of improved lives.

According to the vice-president of research at University of Florida, Dr. David Norton, in an editorial published in the Tampa Bay Times, (https://www.tampabay.com/opinion/2022/07/20/why-floridas-future-is-brighter-with-University of Florida-hitting-the-1-billion-mark-in-research-spending-column/) University of Florida is making major advancements in cancer and diabetes research, neurological disorders and other health related issues. Advancements that will not only have a huge beneficial economic impact on Florida, but benefit humankind as a whole.

In addition, University of Florida researchers are making strides in world-wide food production and in the elimination of food waste by using HiPerGator’s artificial intelligence to identify early signs of produce decay. They hope to create a device that packing houses and grocery stores can use to scan produce for freshness and ultimately reduce food waste. (https://spj.sciencemag.org/journals/plantphenomics/2022/9761095/).

Further research is being done to aid Florida’s citrus industry by developing disease-tolerant trees and are in the process of breeding disease-resistant trees to replace those lost, and by creating new nutritional applications to help existing trees, using HiPerGator to help in their decision-making processes. (https://news.University of Floridal.edu/2022/07/citrus-artificial-intelligence/).

There are many other areas of research and study that scientists, and student researchers are undertaking throughout the State of Florida’s University System using HiPerGator’s advanced processes. The breakthroughs University of Florida researchers are now making leveraging HiPerGator’s artificial intelligence will benefit all segments of the world’s populations and business communities for decades to come.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Artificial Intelligence# AI# UF# Health# Cancer Research

Comments / 0

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror short stories. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and people's souls. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
32 followers

More from Matthew Woodruff

God is a Miami Marlins fan?

Miami Marlins Logo(used with permission) According to Marlin’s pitcher Daniel Castano when a line drive hit him in the head at 104 miles per hour during last Thursday’s game, he was saved from serious injury by his love for God. Castano was quoted on his Twitter account quoting Romans 8:28: “and we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him…”

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.

Four Creeks Preserve Overview(Alachua County) In a public forum held on July 28th the body overseeing Four Creeks Preserve in Gainesville’s Northwest area, The Alachua County Land Conservation and Management Office, announced plans for the future of the 715-acre preserve bordering Hwy 441 and NW 43rd St.

Read full story
Williston, FL

Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.

Colorful Elephant(shutterstock) Elephants are the majestic, powerful, gentle, family-oriented behemoths you see on television moving trees with their trunks, frolicking in the water, caring for their young and giving rides to children and adventurers.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Augustine Beach, FL

Some scientists think turtles are the key to de-aging treatments for humans.

Sea Turtle(Stock-free.org) July 14th of this year dawned sunny and warm. The perfect day for the students and technicians from the Sea Turtle Hospital at UF’s Whitney Labs in St. Augustine Beach, Fl. to release two now healthy former patients, Artichoke and Granny Smith.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Legal marijuana use is sprouting green in the US.

On a beautiful spring day in Washington, DC, while the grass on Capitol Hill was just filling in after winter’s doldrums, lawmakers in the House of Representatives passed legislation that would legalize marijuana nationwide. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (H.R. 3617) eliminates criminal penalties for anyone who manufactures, distributes, or possesses marijuana.

Read full story

College Life – Staying safe on campus.

After eighteen or more years of living at home, you are now ready to fly off and be your own person. Your parent(s) and other mentors did their best to get you ready. You carefully weighed your options and investigated where you wanted to go to college and finally the big day is here. The day you move onto campus.

Read full story
4 comments
Gainesville, FL

Preserved for nature, now the county wants to add parking lots.

If you have lived in Gainesville for any length of time, you will likely remember the large ‘For Sale’ signs that appeared on the 700+ acre tract of undeveloped land between north Hwy 441 (13th St.) and 43rd St. Likely you looked at it with a little apprehension, considering many areas in Gainesville have seen undeveloped land turn into five-story condominiums, shopping centers or developments with thousands of homes.

Read full story
3 comments
Gainesville, FL

World-class entertainment - Cabaret style

Upstage Cabaret at the Phillips CenterUF Performing Arts. Another work week is finally coming to a close and your significant other wants to know what plans you want to make for the weekend. You sigh and stop to think, tired of the same old choices of movies, dinner out or couch potato-ing. You wonder if they'll maybe go for sky-diving? But no... Then the figurative (LED) light bulb goes off, and you remember the recent mailing for the UF Performing Arts new season lineup.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy