Legal marijuana use is sprouting green in the US.

Matthew Woodruff

On a beautiful spring day in Washington, DC, while the grass on Capitol Hill was just filling in after winter’s doldrums, lawmakers in the House of Representatives passed legislation that would legalize marijuana nationwide. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (H.R. 3617) eliminates criminal penalties for anyone who manufactures, distributes, or possesses marijuana.

This is not the first time the House has passed a similar law, but up until now it has always failed to make it to the Senate for consideration. This time however things may be different, as the Senate leadership seems to have become much more relaxed and happier about the whole issue.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and some others lit the process that unveiled the discussion draft in the US Senate to make Maryjane legal for use at the federal level named, The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act. (https://www.democrats.senate.gov › imo › media › doc › CAOA Detailed Summary -.pdf)

Some regular tokers may feel a slight downer that the proposed bill includes FDA monitoring requirements like those that already exist for tobacco and alcohol, a slew of public safety measures and regulations, institutes a tax policy on marijuana sales, and requires additional federal research on the impact of marijuana use, but those may be needed to garner any Republican support.

A majority of registered voters in all 50 states favor making cannabis legal. Six in 10 American voters now back the legalization of marijuana, according to a new Quinnipiac University Poll. Eighteen states, plus Washington, D.C., have legalized the recreational use of marijuana for those over 21. But it seems in those places where blazing still isn’t legal, the benefits of it are needed the most. Finally, though no matter how backwards the state you live in, it may be time to light up, sit back, and let the good feelings roll.

