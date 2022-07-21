High Heat Comes to the Maritimes

Stock picture of beachgoers under large umbrellas Lynn Greyling/Publicdomainpictures.net

Millions of people across the Canadian Maritime provinces are in for the first major heat wave of the summer with humidex levels reaching as high as 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for most parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, and all of Prince Edward Island.

In their warning, Environment Canada stated "Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion." This comes at a time when health systems across Canada are under stress as they attempt to emerge from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar Temperatures Across the Atlantic

Across the Atlantic Ocean, a heat wave with similar temperatures has been ravaging Europe and the U.K. where temperatures topped 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in recorded history. Thousands of people died across the continent as candles melted and infrastructure of all types buckled. London's Luton Airport closed for a few hours after a portion of the runway buckled, while server farms for both Google and Oracle were shut down when their cooling systems were unable to keep up with the heat.

While many politicians, business leaders, and other people would like to pretend that this is simply a hot summer, the overwhelming evidence is that extreme temperatures are being caused by anthropomorphic (human-caused) climate change. While there are still temperature averages, the stark reality is that most days are at one extreme or another. A day of 30 degree temperatures followed by a day of 10 degree temperatures will still provide an average temperature of 20 degrees, but neither of those days was an "average" temperature.

Preventative Measures

When extreme temperatures hit, it is essential that those who are most vulnerable including older adults, children, and people with disabilities and functional needs take advantage of as many cooling opportunities as possible. Air conditioned buildings, splash pads, pools, and water are all essential to helping people to manage heat stress and reducing their risk of heat related illnesses. Whenever possible, air conditioned public spaces should be opened to the public at no charge and made as easily accessible via public transit and other options.

Everyone, especially those working outdoors or in physically demanding jobs should drink lots of water, take as many breaks as possible, and watch for signs of abnormal behavior that may indicate a heat emergency. If you think someone is having a heat emergency and needs medical attention, call 911 immediately.