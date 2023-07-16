Michigan Looks To Pass More Gun Safety Laws

Photo by "Rally to Prevent Gun Violence" by MDGovpics is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Earlier this spring Michigan passed a number of bills to increase gun safety.

Now legislators are looking to pass more safety measures, this time trying to prevent domestic abusers from owning guns as well as trying to prevent suicide.

Currently, Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit) and Rep. Amos O’Neal (D-Saginaw) are spearheading the effort.

“This is about preventing domestic violence survivors from experiencing further domestic violence and making sure people convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence can’t have a gun for a period of years,” Chang told Michigan Advance.

The bills are still being written but the bill aims to accomplish several goals.

One, the new bills would allow people who are experiencing suicidal thoughts to place themselves on a list to prevent them from buying firearms.

Also, the bill seeks to bar those convicted of domestic abuse from owning firearms for a number of years, “The bills are still being crafted, but they will likely specify that eight years must pass before the individual can own, purchase or transport a firearm.”

Also, the bill would prevent people with active Personal Protection Orders against them from owning guns.

Both Chang and O’Neal made attempts to pass similar laws but were stifled by a Republican controlled Michigan Legislature, “Democrats now holding a slim majority in both the House and the Senate, Chang expects the legislation to pass – and she said she hopes they do so with the backing of Republican colleagues.”

Michigan GOP also did not support the gun safety laws passed earlier this year which included, mandatory safe storage in homes with kids, universal background checks, and temporary removal of firearms if the person poses a danger to themselves or others.