Some Alternatives to Twitter In Case it Shuts Down

Matthew Donnellon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpCp6_0jFGgMnT00
Photo by Nathan Dumiao on Unsplash

Twitter is in a state of flux to put it mildly.

For a long time, Twitter was a great way to market your work and to meet other writers.

Back in the day I used to rely heavily on Twitter to get my work out there. It was a great tool to find work too.

But things are changing. Whether it goes away completely or the powers at be change the platform in some fundamental fashion, it’s always prudent to make sure you have a back up plan.

So I thought I’d list off some alternatives.

If you want a Twitter Replacement.

Mastodon

Mastodon is a platform similar to Twitter.

It’s a microblogging site. But it is set up differently. Where Twitter is essentially an open door to the entire Internet with millions of people screaming into the void, Mastodon is a collection of mini Twitters with each revolving around one topic.

It’s a decentralized platform. This appeals to some people because theoretically you would be talking with people who have similar likes.

However as a marketing tool it’s not quite there yet. Even with a mass exodus from Twitter over the last few days the platform is still small. And the decentralized nature of it means that your work would have limited reach.

Facebook

Facebook and Twitter are part of the old guard in social media platforms. However, I wouldn’t suggest jumping to Facebook.

Now it’s mostly conspiracy theorists and baby pictures. Plus like most platforms if you want to gain traction you have to buy ads, and unless you have a large piggy bank it’s best to focus elsewhere.

Other Places to Market Your Work

Instagram

Instagram can be a good way to get writing in front of other people.

You can make posts that utilize portions of your writing and then bring in followers. If you are really good at it it can be another revenue stream.

Also the Reels component allows you to grow your account and potentially get your video in front of tens of thousands of people.

The downside to Instagram is that the communication is much different. Where Twitter often has huge public discussion, Instagram only has comments that do not have much back and forth.

Youtube/ Tiktok

I have both major video platforms in one slot here. They are vastly different experiences but a writer would probably have the same strategy for both.

Both of these mean a much bigger investment in both time and effort, but if you are able to pull it off the results are huge.

Best sellers have been made by becoming viral sensations on Tiktok.

However, I would imagine most writers would want to eskew these as we usually like to be holed up in little writing caves with as little outside contact as possible.

Reddit

Reddit is maybe the greatest way to market your writing. If you score big on Reddit your post will get thousands, possibly millions of views.

Also you could get hundreds of comments and often decent discussions of your work. Or it could be 2,000 comments telling you your writing sucks. The Reddit gods are cruel.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is not one I use much. I write fiction so ten million Patagonia vest finance bros aren’t exactly my target audience.

But it’s still a powerful tool, even if it’s for boring stuff.

If you post your writing regularly it’s not hard to attract freelance clients. It’s a good place for people trying to make a writing business work. Or if you sell a writing course this is the place to cast your net.

So while Twitter might not be going anywhere anytime soon it wouldn’t hurt to make sure you’re at least familiar with other parts of the Internet.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Matthew Donnellon is a writer, artist, and sit down comedian. He is the author of The Curious Case of Emma Lee and Other Stories

Detroit, MI
1714 followers

More from Matthew Donnellon

Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard Knocks

And that means two things. One school will be starting soon, much to the chagrin of students and teachers alike. Cue the bells from NFL Films. August means high school football camp. College football revving up and the NFL training camp.

Read full story

Fiction: The Hag Stone

Somehow I was conned into going to the beach, and now I was letting the cold Lake Huron water soak my shoes while bent over looking for rocks. “They’re ones with holes in them. Like this!” she said triumphantly holding a golf ball sized rock. She held it just so and he could see the lake through it.

Read full story
2 comments

Novelist Gary Paulsen Passes Away at 82

When I turned eight years old, I received a large black book for my birthday. It contained three books inside it. Summer vacation had just started so that night I cracked open the book.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Protestor's silence James Craig while he announces run for Michigan Governor

James Craig is the former police chief who is trying to position himself as the frontrunner to challenge Gov. Whitmer in next year’s election. Today he was supposed to officially announce his candidacy, but things didn't go as planned.

Read full story
45 comments
Michigan State

Vaccinated Michiganders safer from Covid-19 according to Metro Detroit Hospital

A new study out of Beaumont Health, one of the state’s largest health systems, looked at nearly 12,000 Covid-19 patients. Their findings were remarkable. According to the Southfield based hospital network, vaccinated people had a 96% percent lower hospitalization rate.

Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Michigan mask mandates do not violate your rights, Court says

You hear it all too often. When confronted about not wearing a mask, or refusing to get vaccinated, one of the first counters people use when refusing mitigation strategies is, “I have rights,” or “You can’t make me it’s against my rights.”

Read full story
309 comments
Michigan State

The Michigan battle over mask mandates begins

The sides are forming up. It’s one of the hotter debates in the state right now. As I write this Michigan’s Covid numbers are jumping higher than they’ve been most of the summer.

Read full story
223 comments
Michigan State

Michigan man pleads guilty in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

Last summer that state woke up to Michigan making national headlines, as the FBI announced they had intercepted a plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer. A group of men, upset with the shut down and mask orders decided to take matters into their own hands. Now those men are awaiting trial and the verdicts are starting to come.

Read full story
2 comments
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County will start requiring masks for schools

Many states and school districts have been debating on how best to return to school. The State Board of Education has said they will leave it up to local authorities. Gov. Whitmer’s office has also said that so far, she will leave the decision to mask up to counties and school districts.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Metro Detroit doctors begging residents to get vaccinated

With nearly half of the state’s eligible adults not vaccinated Michigan’s health care workers are getting concerned they will have to deal with a fourth wave of infections this fall.

Read full story
10 comments
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County Covid-19 hospitalizations reach concerning levels

If you are a resident of Oakland County there are a number of things you could say about the past year and half. You could be proud of how the county has handled the pandemic. It took measures pretty quickly in most cases. When Gov. Whitmer was stripped of her emergency powers, the Oakland County health department kept the mask mandate in place.

Read full story
10 comments

Gov. Whitmer orders third round of Covid-19 vaccines for vulnerable populations

With the Delta variant circulating in Michigan, and Covid numbers as well as hospitalizations on the riise, new measures need to be taken. For most of last year, eligible adults have been getting two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson and Johnson jab.

Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan schools getting mask mandates

Early this Summer, it looked like we were in the tail end of the pandemic. But a few things happened. People stopped getting vaccinated. The Delta variant is working its way through the American South and now it’s in Michigan too. Now far more kids are getting sick with Covid-19. With far more young people getting symptomatic illness, “At Texas Children's Hospital, there are more patients with COVID-19 right now than at any point in the pandemic. Tennessee is getting close to its all-time high of kids sick with COVID-19. And at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, the number of children needing treatment for COVID-19 jumped from 20 in June to 200 in July – and has topped 160 so far in August.”

Read full story
462 comments
Michigan State

Doctors urge pregnant women in Michigan to get vaccinated

The Center for Disease Control has taken a more urgent stance with regard to pregnant women getting vaccinated for Covid-19. Pregnant women make up one of the lowest vaccinated groups by percentage, as only approximately 23% of pregnant women are vaccinated at the time of this writing. However, doctors and healthcare professionals are asking expectant mothers to get vaccinated after an increase in severe cases of Covid-19.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Are Michigan drivers going to be taxed per mile?

Recently, The Senate passed the new Infrastructure bill that has several different aspects to it. Like any other piece of legislature there has been misconceptions and misinformation aboud.

Read full story
16 comments
Detroit, MI

More Metro Detroit Bars requiring proof of vaccination for entry

More Metro Detroit locations are starting to require proof of vaccination. Recently, I reported that the Marble Bar in Detroit would be requiring vaccinations for entry. Two more bars can be added to the list, The Magic Bag in Ferndale and Small’s bar in Hamtramck.

Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

How the Biden Infrastructure Bill will affect Michigan

The U.S. Senate just passed the Infrastructure bill, a $1 trillion investment in a large part of the $3.5 trillion spending bill the president and Democrats hope to pass soon. The bill will now head to the House of Representatives before it can be passed into law.

Read full story
13 comments
Michigan State

Some Michigan concerts will require proof of vaccination

As the threat from the Delta variant grows, and vaccination numbers start to wane, venues and businesses are trying to prevent outbreaks and shutdowns. Some places in Michigan are already starting to require proof of vaccination before admission. Recently, I reported that the Marble Bar in Detroit would do just that.

Read full story
22 comments
Oakland County, MI

Mask orders return to Metro Detroit

As Covid numbers climb, doubling in over a week, counties are now starting to take precautionary measures. Oakland County’s numbers have been rising steadily, “With a seven-day average of 78 COVID-19 cases per day, Oakland County is firmly in the “substantial” range of the CDC’s guidance for everyone to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status,” the Oakland Press reports.

Read full story
306 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy