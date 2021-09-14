Vaccinated Michiganders safer from Covid-19 according to Metro Detroit Hospital

Image via Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

A new study out of Beaumont Health, one of the state’s largest health systems, looked at nearly 12,000 Covid-19 patients.

Their findings were remarkable.

According to the Southfield based hospital network, vaccinated people had a 96% percent lower hospitalization rate.

Some have worried that the Delta variant has caused a number of breakthrough infections, and while this does happen, the study showed that these breakthrough infections accounted for only one percent of hospital visits. The study notes that the hospitalized patients were mostly older or had some underlying health condition.

Beaumont Royal Oak emergency room physician Dr. Amit Bahl, authored the study in Lancet Regional Health. He gave a virtual briefing on the findings and these are the biggest takeaways.

One, vaccination works. Dr. Bahl called it “a powerful tool, it will keep people out of the emergency room.”

Two, the odds of a vaccinated person getting seriously sick is almost zero.

The study broke down hospital visits by vaccination status. Out of the 11,834 patients who visited Beaumont’s eight emergency rooms, only 129 were fully vaccinated. Even better the study shows even partial vaccination gives some level of protection, as only 825 of those who came to the ER were partially vaccinated.

Dr. Barbara Ducatman, chief medical officer of Beaumont, Royal Oak, also gave some insight to the study. She noted that vaccinated people rarely had to come to the emergency room. But this does not mean a total return to normalcy.

She highlighted that people still need to protect elderly people, as they have shown vulnerability even if fully vaccinated, as well as people with other health issues, such as “diabetes, heart or pulmonary disease or other comorbidities.”

The study also showed that a person’s chance of dying from the virus also dropped significantly if they are vaccinated. 384 unvaccinated people died compared to 8 vaccinated ones. That’s a 98% drop in the death rate.

Dr. Bahl also remarked that this study showed that the vaccine is effective against the Delta variant, but people still need to be careful as it may not be as effective should a new mutation arise.

