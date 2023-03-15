Ron DeSantis Fights Against the “Zombies.”

A Scared Ron DeSantis Photo by Public Use

Politicians like Ron DeSantis, Evangelical clergy, other self-anointed defenders of “traditional culture” and the Far-Right leaning media are convinced the long-dreaded “gay zombie apocalypse” is upon them, bringing hordes of “insatiable homosexuals” hungry for their children’s impressionable brains.

As proof of this we have DeSantis’ ‘Parental Rights in Education’ Laws, DeSantis take-over of Disney’s Reedy Creek Board, and the barring of Gender-affirming Care for minors.

Don’t Say Gay

On Tuesday a Florida House panel backed a proposal that would expand the 2022 ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law barring instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity and restrict the way students and teachers can use pronouns in schools. The new bill extends the prohibition through eighth grade.

Good-bye Disney

DeSantis took control of Reedy Creek improvement district last week, and immediately installed five people to the district’s board, including the founder of a rightwing parent group, a Christian nationalist and a deep-pocketed Republican party donor.

It continues the Florida governor’s retaliation against Disney after the company opposed DeSantis’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies last year. There are fears that this new ‘right-wing’ Board will dictate to Disney what characters and topics it can use for entertainment purposes.

No More Health Care for Trans

Transgender youths and adults may soon find their access to gender-affirming medical care heavily restricted and their identities erased from official documents under sweeping legislation introduced last week in the Florida House.

Under Florida’s newly proposed House Bill 1421, gender-affirming health care including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries will be outlawed for transgender minors. Transgender adults will be required to clear several additional regulatory hurdles to receive care in the state, including submitting a written consent form to their doctors each time they have an appointment.