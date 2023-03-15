Kenya’s Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ Rights are Protected Constitutionally, Now ‘Traditionalists’ Are In a Panic.

African Papers Photo by Public Use

Afraid they may have to treat their LGBTQ neighbors as actual people, Kenya’s politicians, clergy, other self-anointed defenders of “traditional culture” and the media are convinced the long-dreaded “gay zombie apocalypse” is upon them, bringing hordes of “insatiable homosexuals” hungry for their children’s impressionable brains.

The ruling revolves around an organization calling itself the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (NGLHRC).

Everyone from President William Ruto to political pundits have been lining up to condemn the court for upholding verdicts by lower courts that the government could not lawfully refuse to register it.

This all sounds like something out of a bad TV drama, but Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit of the Anglican Church of Kenya speculated that this was a sinister ploy by environmentalists to depopulate the globe in an effort to address climate change. The Ministry of Education has also announced that it is deploying chaplains to schools to prevent “infiltration” by the nefarious Western-backed LGBTQ brigade.

Between 2013 and 2017, more than 500 people were prosecuted under colonial laws and artistic works have been banned for showing homosexual relationships. What many living in Kenya don’t understand is the poorly worded ancient laws used to target LGBTQ persons also apply to heterosexual couples who engage in ‘acts against nature.’ However, the law is never applied in this way.

US Clergy Promote Anti-LGBTQ Laws in Africa.

Just ten years ago it came to light that major evangelical outfits in the US were heavily promoting and financing politicians to promote anti-LGBTQ laws across Africa.

A report showed that evangelicals such as Pat Robertson and Rick Warren as well as Catholic and Mormon groups were setting up institutions and campaigns in Africa that are “fanning the flames of the culture wars over homosexuality and abortion by backing prominent African campaigners and political leaders.”

In Uganda, for example, laws supported and financed by US Evangelical groups were proposed to put Gay persons to death.