Beauty on Display at the Spring Garden Festival at Kanapaha.

“Flowers are the music of the ground. From earth’s lips spoken without sound,” these words by poet Edwin Curran speak to earth’s awakening from winter to the beauty of spring. Perhaps no where in Gainesville is more worthy of these words than the Kanapaha Botanical Gardens.

The Kanapaha Botanical Gardens is a 68-acre non-profit garden located on Lake Kanapaha in Gainesville, Florida. Kanapaha boasts 24 unique gardens located along a 1.5-mile paved walkway showcasing all different kinds of flowers and plants, including Florida’s largest display of bamboo and the state’s largest herb garden. The pathway is wheelchair-accessible, and dogs are usually allowed on a leash.

There are picnic tables and gazebos throughout the garden so you can enjoy lunch or a snack along the way. The Gardens are host to many events throughout the year, including the Spring Garden Festival being held this coming weekend, March 18th, and 19th.

The Spring Festival is a showcase for more than 100 plant and gardening vendors, gardening groups and artists. Visitors can select from a variety of plants to add color, shade and beauty to their yards and gardens and purchase garden related products including tools, furniture and outdoor decorations.

Sunday features live local entertainers, as well.

According to Kanapaha.org, there will be plenty of food, entertainment, and seating areas. They recommend wearing comfortable shoes, broad brimmed hats, and sunscreen. The festival is located in grassy areas and under trees so they recommend strollers, walkers or wheelchairs with inflated tires, if mobility assistance is needed. They also recommend bringing a wagon or small pull cart to transport purchased goods to your vehicle.

No pets are allowed during these festivals and admission prices to the Gardens remains as normal.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting.

Matthew is an independent journalist, an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

