Biden Builds on Bipartisan Gun Control with New Executive Order.

Biden Signing Bipartisan Gun Bill Photo by Public Use

After the mass shootings in Uvalde, TX and Buffalo NY, Republican and Democratic lawmakers came together and passed new gun safety legislation. In June 2022 President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan bill into law that was the first significant change in federal gun legislation in almost three decades.

The new order is meant to increase the number of background checks to buy guns, promote better and more secure firearms storage and ensure U.S. law enforcement agencies are getting the most out of the bipartisan gun control law he previously signed.

The order will mandate that his Cabinet work on a plan to better structure the government to support communities suffering from gun violence. The plan will call on Attorney General Merrick Garland to shore up the rules for federally licensed gun dealers, so they know they are required to do background checks as part of the license.

The order also mandates there be better reporting of ballistics data from federal law enforcement for a clearinghouse that allows federal, state and local law enforcement to match shell casings to guns. Currently local and state law enforcement agencies are not required to report ballistics data, and many do not, making the clearinghouse less effective.

And the president is asking the Federal Trade Commission to issue a public report analyzing how gun manufacturers market to minors and use military images to market to the general public.

Biden has also been a strong advocate of banning assault-style weapons nationally. Currently nine states have passed laws attempting to do so.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.