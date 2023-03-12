The Pope on WW3, Gaetz Supports China, this Old White Man is Suing his Favorite Bar and More Weird from Marjorie.

Top 5 Stories Photo by Photo Compilation

#5- In the largest class-action settlement in the case of a mass arrest, New York City has agreed to pay a multimillion-dollar settlement to protesters who were aggressively “boxed in” and beaten by NYPD officers during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

#4- Obnoxious ‘Old, White Man’ and his friend the Judge, sue their favorite neighborhood bar for discrimination after being asked to leave. Will they get back some of the $500 a week they spend there?

#3- In an interview, Pope Francis is blaming the war of Russian aggression in Ukraine on global imperialism and claims we are already fighting in World War III.

#2- FOX’s Rupert Murdoch admitted he and his team lied, throwing himself and Trump under the bus. Trump has been raging at him ever since, but he is leading in Republican polls to be their presidential nominee.

#1- During hearings on Congress’ support of Ukraine, Rep Matt Gaetz quoted from an interesting newspaper to support his talking points– the Chinese government propaganda rag, ‘The Global Times.’

And Just for Weird- Keeping up with her buddy Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Green spouts out some more extremist, racist, anti-lgbtq, pro-QAnon and anti-democratic political views, just for the fun of it, I guess.

