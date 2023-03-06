Opinion: Marjorie Says Some Strange Things.

Marjorie Photo by Public Use

Greene is well known for holding extremist, racist and antidemocratic political views, for being notoriously anti-LGBTQ, and for promoting a litany of insane conspiracy theories, including QAnon.

Many people think she is an idiot.

According to Jay Bookman, writing in the Florida Phoenix, Greene has uttered a long string of absurdities that rank among the dumbest things ever said by an elected official in our nation’s history, from alleging that Jews used space lasers to start California forest fires so they could buy the land cheaply to her most recent campaign calling for a “national divorce,” with red states separating from blue states.

Here are just a few things she said in 2022:

The Soup Police: “Not only do we have the D.C. jail which is the D.C. Gulag but now we have Nancy Pelosi's Gazpacho Police spying on members of Congress."

Military Service: "Not my son, and I know a lot of young people don't want to have anything to do with that. It's like throwing your life away.”

Global Warming is good for us: “That saves people's lives, people die in the cold. This Earth warming and carbon is actually healthy for us. It helps us to feed people, it helps keep people alive. The Earth is more green than it was years and years ago, and that is because of the Earth warming."

Walmart is Selling Sex Toys to Children: “Why is Walmart participating in the grooming and sexualization of children? You can pick up a butt plug or a dildo at Target and CVS nowadays.”

Because of such stupidity – not despite it, but actually because of it – Greene has been elevated by the Republican Party to prominent positions in the hierarchy of the party and in Congress. Greene’s growing prominence is further proof that the Republican Party has forfeited the ability to defend itself against stupidity.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.