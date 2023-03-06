Trump Just Wrote he Will Make China Pay Trillions for Covid-19. Just Like Mexico Paid for his Wall?

Donald Trump Tweet Photo by Public Use

The former President said Beijing must pay “massive damages,” citing recent FBI and DOE claims that Covid “likely” leaked from a lab in China, though neither the DOE nor the FBI provided any proof for its findings.

Trump said Beijing must compensate the rest of the world for “unleashing” the virus and “allowing” it to spread globally. He blasted the Chinese government, writing in an op-ed for the Daily Mail newspaper that Beijing’s “lies and deception killed any opportunity to stop this deadly global catastrophe at the start.”

Trump said China should be financially on the hook for a pandemic that, according to some estimates, caused $50 trillion in damages. The virus has been blamed for nearly 6.9 million deaths globally, including 1.1 million in the US.

Former President Trump tends to say many grandiose things in an effort to stimulate and sometimes enrage his faithful followers. During his 2016 election campaign Trump promised he would build a wall on the Southern border of the Untied States and ‘make Mexico par for it.’

The wall, which Trump famously said Mexico would pay for, was at the heart of Trump’s campaign to enact more restrictive immigration policies and Trump’s own pitch of himself as a builder-turned-politician. “I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I'll build them very inexpensively, I will build a great, great wall on our southern border,” Trump said, announcing his bid for the White House in June 2015.

In 2015 and 2016, Trump said he expected the border wall would be around 1,000 miles long. When Barack Obama left office there was 654 miles of border fencing in existence, according to a Government Accountability Office report from early 2017; Trump left office with 701 miles of border fencing, that’s only an additional 47 miles. About 450 miles of wall was built under Trump, but most of it replaced walls already in place.

Mexico never paid one penny to the Trump Administration for the wall, though Texas just committed billions to it.