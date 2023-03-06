Despite Playing Switcheroo with the State Budget, DeSantis 'Migrant Flight' Legal Troubles Continue.

Ron DeSantis Photo by Photo Compilation

Back in September, immigration advocates criticized DeSantis' stunt of transporting migrant asylum seekers from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as ‘political and inhumane'. This political stunt had resulted in two separate criminal probes being launched into DeSantis part in a possible criminal conspiracy to both allegedly kidnap and defraud.

State Lawsuit Dismissed.

A separate lawsuit brought forward by Florida State Sen. Jason Pizzo contended that the DeSantis administration infringed on the federal government regarding immigration issues. A Leon County circuit judge dismissed that lawsuit last month after Pizzo’s attorney, Mark Herron, acknowledged that it should end after DeSantis played switcheroo with the state budget.

A newly written and signed law repealed the part of the budget that was used as a basis for the flights and created the Unauthorized Alien Transport Program in state law. Also, the bill funneled remaining money provided in the budget section back to state coffers and allocated $10 million to the newly created program — effectively swapping out money.

Federal Charges Still Being Considered.

Officials with the Treasury Department launched an investigation into DeSantis's use of COVID-19 funds used to transport migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. The oversight arm of the agency said it is investigating the use of over $600,000 in pandemic relief funds by the Republican governor’s administration for the chartered flights.

If the Office of the Inspector General determines Florida misused the funds intended for coronavirus recovery, it could demand repayment, according to a provision of the CARES Act. A legal challenge was also filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights on behalf of the migrants also suggested that DeSantis misused COVID-19 relief funding.

Texas Criminal Probe Still Ongoing.

The operation is also the subject of a criminal investigation led by Javier Salazar, Sheriff of Bexar County, Texas from where the migrants were allegedly kidnapped. “They were promised work, they were promised the solution to several of their problems. They were taken to Martha’s Vineyard, from what we can gather, for little more than a photo op, video op,” Salazar said during a September press conference. “Then they were unceremoniously stranded in Martha’s Vineyard.”