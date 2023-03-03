Mainstream America Has Been Entertained by Drag for Decades, Why Now is it an Issue?

Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis in Drag Photo by Public Use

From ‘Uncle’ Milton Berle to Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea’, Drag has always been an intrinsic part of American comedy and culture. Suddenly, some right-wing Conservatives would have us think it is an insidious attempt to corrupt children. Why now and not before?

Supporters of Drag insist it is merely part of the fabulous, progressive and life-affirming ‘Gay Culture’- men dressing up, usually outlandishly, as women and lip-syncing to popular songs. Drag is an art form that purposely and directly embraces and empowers difference.

When someone who doesn’t naturally fit with society's standards of beauty and has chosen not only to embrace that but to celebrate it… that’s empowering for others. Put simply, drag is reassuring. When a society dominated by social media tells us that there’s only one definition of beauty, drag lets us know that in fact, there are many.

Drag is an altogether healthier way of engaging with self-expression and… it’s fun. Milton Berle thought so, as did Robin Williams, John Travolta, Nathan Lane, Jack Lemmon, Dustin Hoffman, Tony Curtis… the list goes on and on.

Right-wing conservatives, according to an article in the Washington Examiner, would have us think “the injection of drag queens into children’s consciousnesses goes beyond innocently sitting in a classroom reading storybooks. Kids are being brought to performances that are marketed as kid-friendly, despite being, in many cases, sexually explicit.”

They insist the shows/book readings, etc. are used to ‘groom’ children.

Meanwhile, lawmakers across the country are trying to restrict drag performances in the name of protecting children. At least 36 bills in 15 states are proposing rules that would make it harder for people to perform in drag.

I’m sure at the thought of this ridiculousness and epic over-reaction, ‘Uncle’ Milty is rolling over in his grave.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.