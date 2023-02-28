Did Trump Appointed Army Secretary Block the Deployment of the National Guard on Jan 6th?

Ryan McCarthy Photo by Public Use

A former D.C. Guard Official Says Generals Lied to Congress About Actions on Jan 6th.

Col. Earl Matthews, who held high-level National Security Council and Pentagon roles during the Trump administration is claiming that two Army generals — Gen. Charles Flynn, who served as deputy chief of staff for operations on Jan. 6, and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, the director of Army staff delayed the deployment of the D.C. National Guard and later lied about it to Congress.

The full memo can be read here.

On Jan. 6th Colonel Matthews was serving as top attorney to the then commander of the D.C. National Guard, Maj. Gen William Walker. Walker himself, who now serves as House Sergeant-at-Arms, had previously testified to Congress about the hours long delay in the military’s order for the D.C. National Guard to deploy to the riot scene.

The memo says that Flynn and Piatt lied to Congress about their response to pleas for the D.C. Guard to quickly be deployed on Jan. 6th, and that the Army has created its own closely held revisionist document.

General Walker also called for the inspector general to retract its detailed report on the events of Jan. 6th, calling it ‘inaccurate’ and ‘sloppy’.

The Jan. 6th Timeline.

2:13 pm: The then Chief of Capitol Police, Steven Sund, called Gen Walker, requesting 200 D.C. National Guard troops

Gen. Walker was told to ‘stand-by’ by Trump appointed Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy.

2:15 pm: The Capitol was breached by protestors.

2:30 pm: A conference call meant for Secretary McCarthy in which he did not take part included senior military and law enforcement officials, Matthews and Walker among them. Chief Sund “pleaded” on the call for the immediate deployment of the National Guard to the Capitol.

Generals Flynn and Piatt were the highest-ranking Army officials who spoke on the 2:30 call, according to Matthews.

“LTG Piatt stated that it would not be his best military advice to recommend to the Secretary of the Army (McCarthy) that the D.C. National Guard be allowed to deploy to the Capitol at that time,” Matthews wrote, adding: “LTGs Piatt and Flynn stated that the optics of having uniformed military personnel deployed to the U.S. Capitol would not be good.”

2:37 pm: Generals recommend to McCarthy that D.C. Guard 'stand-by'.

3:34 pm: General Miller again tells D.C. Guard to 'stand-by'.

4:52 pm: McCarthy advised D.C. National Guard was mobilized at 3 pm. It was but not to the Capitol, it was put on 'traffic control'.

5:09 pm: McCarthy finally issues orders for the D.C. National Guard to deploy to the Capitol.

Based on the timeframe from the initial call from Sund for assistance and to receive approval from McCarthy and Miller was two hours and fifty-six minutes (2 hours and 56 minutes).

