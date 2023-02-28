Far-right State Rep. Declares Jan 6th America’s ‘Tiananmen Square’.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNwr0_0l2ZnqTH00
David Eastman and Jan 6th.Photo byPhoto Compilation

Alaska State Rep David Eastman, who was present in DC on Jan 6th, 2021, and was most recently in the news for declaring that abused children are less costly to society if they are dead, honored those convicted for their part in the Jan 6th riots as heroes, in a conspiracy-laden manifesto.

Quoting Dinesh D’Souza, Indian-born, right-wing political commentator, Eastman likened the Jan 6th riots “as America’s Tiananmen Square.” Describing those who partook in the Capitol invasion as “desperate protesters seeking to have their voices heard.”

Eastman said that venturing to the Capitol building on January 6th earned hundreds of Americans a prison sentence. In that he is correct, according to the National Park Service and the Capitol Police, the public does not have the right to be in the Capitol whenever they want, and so far more than 900 people have been charged.

Four rioters died during the Capitol incursion, one of a gunshot wound to the shoulder, when attempting to climb through a broken window inside the Capitol. In the aftermath an additional five police officers died.

Eastman describes his own time in DC on Jan 6th., 2021.

“I knew that I would want to tell my kids and grandkids one day that I had been to DC to hear the president speak in person when the chips were down and he had asked Americans to come to Washington, DC and be counted.”

Eastman wrote he travelled to DC for that day because his constituents “deserved to have a representative in Washington, DC on January 6th when the votes for president were being counted.” Alaska had its only representative in the room where the vote counting was taking place, Lisa Murkowski.

Eastman says the protestors expected violence. “I found myself standing shoulder to shoulder with half a million or more Americans waiting to hear the president speak. It meant being one of only a few from my state who had the opportunity to answer the call of the president and physically stand with him in his final days in office. It meant a willingness—not an invitation, but a willingness—to take a political beating, if not a physical one.”

He concludes that “America must never forget" the men and women who took part in Jan 6th. And in that too he is right, those who attempted to disrupt the Constitutional requirement to certify the Presidential election happening in the Capitol that day will never be forgotten.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jan 6th# Capitol# Eastman# Trump

Comments / 23

Published by

Matthew is an independent journalist, an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
15K followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

The Bush’s Wars May Finally be Coming to an (official) Close, Limiting Presidential Powers.

If the US Senate and Congress finally have their way, the wars the Bush presidents started may finally be coming to an official end. In 1991 a AUMF was used to allow the elder Bush to invade Iraq.

Read full story

Trump Just Wrote he Will Make China Pay Trillions for Covid-19. Just Like Mexico Paid for his Wall?

The former President said Beijing must pay “massive damages,” citing recent FBI and DOE claims that Covid “likely” leaked from a lab in China, though neither the DOE nor the FBI provided any proof for its findings.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Despite Playing Switcheroo with the State Budget, DeSantis 'Migrant Flight' Legal Troubles Continue.

Back in September, immigration advocates criticized DeSantis' stunt of transporting migrant asylum seekers from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as ‘political and inhumane'. This political stunt had resulted in two separate criminal probes being launched into DeSantis part in a possible criminal conspiracy to both allegedly kidnap and defraud.

Read full story
13 comments

Mainstream America Has Been Entertained by Drag for Decades, Why Now is it an Issue?

From ‘Uncle’ Milton Berle to Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea’, Drag has always been an intrinsic part of American comedy and culture. Suddenly, some right-wing Conservatives would have us think it is an insidious attempt to corrupt children. Why now and not before?

Read full story
18 comments
East Palestine, OH

East Palestine Residents May Finally Get Some Answers About Health Hazards.

The Biden Administration has directed Norfolk Southern to test for dioxin levels around Ohio's East Palestine where one of its trains transporting hazardous chemicals derailed early last month.

Read full story
Florida State

Opinion: Fascism Marches on in Florida with the Oppression of the Press.

FLORIDA – Senate Bill 1316: Information Dissemination, would require any blogger writing about government officials to register with the Florida Office of Legislative Services or the Commission on Ethics or face fines or jail time.

Read full story
56 comments
Ohio State

Rules Protecting Christian Private Schooling Benefits Nazi Homeschooling Network, also.

More than 3 million students are home-schooled in the U.S. according to the National Home Education Research Institute (NHERI). That’s about 6% of school-age children. A wide variety of people homeschool – these are atheists, Christians, and Mormons; conservatives, libertarians, and liberals; low-, middle-, and high-income families; black, Hispanic, and white.

Read full story
13 comments
Boonsboro, MD

Old, White Men's Lives Matter - Man Sues Favorite Bar for Discrimination.

A 52 year old man filed a lawsuit against his previously favorite bar in Boonsboro, Md., claiming he was thrown out because he is an “old, white man.” He used to spend at least $500 a week at the local restaurant - but he filed a lawsuit against them in federal and state court, claiming he faced discrimination at the hands of staff last year.

Read full story
30 comments

The Dems Have Had Major Successes in the Last Two Years, Biden Wants to Highlight Them.

FOX News’ recent ‘Presidential Primary Poll’ shows 44% of respondents approve of Joe Biden when asked the question, “Do you approve or disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president?”

Read full story
15 comments

Matt Gaetz Embarrasses Himself Again in Congress- This Time Repeating Chinese Propaganda.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL) has been a loud detractor of the US providing military help to Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression. He recently introduced a bill in Congress called the ‘Ukraine Fatigue Resolution’ calling for, in part, the support for Ukraine to be ended.

Read full story
82 comments
Florida State

Florida LGBTQ Rights Groups to Descend on Tallahassee for the Legislative Session.

Equality Florida and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) will be inviting their members and supporters to Florida’s State Capital for a two-day lobbying event. According to the Equality Florida website, Equality Florida is kicking off the annual Pride at the Capitol program this year with ‘Lobby Days’ during this legislative session. This is the chance to meet with lawmakers to directly advocate for pro-equality bills and fight against bad bills. Equality Florida encourages its supporters to become a citizen lobbyist.

Read full story
39 comments

Rupert Murdoch Throws Himself and Trump Under the Bus, Trump Surges in Polls.

Trump has been raging at his one-time ally Rupert Murdoch over new revelations that the Fox News executive admitted in a sworn deposition that his FOX News hosts “endorsed” the Trump camp's bogus election fraud claims about the 2020 election despite having doubts about their credibility.

Read full story
111 comments
Florida State

The Trump-DeSantis War Heats Up.

Supporters of former President Trump are accusing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of trying to ban them from his book signing. A small group of Trump supporters wearing MAGA caps and Trump campaign logos were told to leave an outside protest because of their clothing showing support for Donald Trump.

Read full story
18 comments

Did Trump Appointed Army Secretary Block the Deployment of the National Guard on Jan 6th?

A former D.C. Guard Official Says Generals Lied to Congress About Actions on Jan 6th. Col. Earl Matthews, who held high-level National Security Council and Pentagon roles during the Trump administration is claiming that two Army generals — Gen. Charles Flynn, who served as deputy chief of staff for operations on Jan. 6, and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, the director of Army staff delayed the deployment of the D.C. National Guard and later lied about it to Congress.

Read full story
21 comments

Ukraine Meets with Bipartisan Group of US Lawmakers, asks for F-16s.

During the Munich Security Conference Ukrainian officials have been urging the U.S. Congress to press President Biden's administration to send F-16 jetfighters saying the aircraft would boost Ukraine's ability to hit Russian missile units with U.S.-made rockets.

Read full story
7 comments
Gainesville, FL

Japan Spring Festival Shines in Gainesville with the Consul-General of Japan in Attendance.

Spring arrives in Japan as the cold winter eases up, the sunlight starts to glisten, and the plants and trees start to bloom. The Japanese refer to this as haruranman (spring in full bloom) and view it as a positive season full of hope.

Read full story

James Bond Books Get a Rewrite to be Less Racially Offensive.

Some Bond aficionados may be shaken or stirred up by an upcoming reprinting of Ian Fleming's 1950s and 1960s James Bond books that will contain rewritten passages to remove "racially insensitive" words and stereotypes.

Read full story
6 comments

20% of Gen-Zers Identify as LGBTQ, According to New Survey.

-According to a Gallup Phone Survey of 10,000 Adults in the U.S. Gallup researchers asked respondents if they identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or another identity. According to the survey, a total of 7.2% of adults in the United States identified as LGBTQ in 2022. In 2012, when Gallup began measuring LGBTQ identification, only about 3.5% of adults self-identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or something other than heterosexual.

Read full story
Virginia State

A Bill to Codify Religious Freedom Meets Opposition in W. Virginia, Again.

America was founded on freedoms, including the right to worship as one sees fit, or not worship at all. A bill in the W. Virginia legislature would allow residents to challenge government regulations that interfere with their religious beliefs. Supporters say it is needed because of growing threats to their constitutional freedoms.

Read full story
40 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy