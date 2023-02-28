Far-right State Rep. Declares Jan 6th America’s ‘Tiananmen Square’.

David Eastman and Jan 6th. Photo by Photo Compilation

Alaska State Rep David Eastman, who was present in DC on Jan 6th, 2021, and was most recently in the news for declaring that abused children are less costly to society if they are dead, honored those convicted for their part in the Jan 6th riots as heroes, in a conspiracy-laden manifesto.

Quoting Dinesh D’Souza, Indian-born, right-wing political commentator, Eastman likened the Jan 6th riots “as America’s Tiananmen Square.” Describing those who partook in the Capitol invasion as “desperate protesters seeking to have their voices heard.”

Eastman said that venturing to the Capitol building on January 6th earned hundreds of Americans a prison sentence. In that he is correct, according to the National Park Service and the Capitol Police, the public does not have the right to be in the Capitol whenever they want, and so far more than 900 people have been charged.

Four rioters died during the Capitol incursion, one of a gunshot wound to the shoulder, when attempting to climb through a broken window inside the Capitol. In the aftermath an additional five police officers died.

Eastman describes his own time in DC on Jan 6th., 2021.

“I knew that I would want to tell my kids and grandkids one day that I had been to DC to hear the president speak in person when the chips were down and he had asked Americans to come to Washington, DC and be counted.”

Eastman wrote he travelled to DC for that day because his constituents “deserved to have a representative in Washington, DC on January 6th when the votes for president were being counted.” Alaska had its only representative in the room where the vote counting was taking place, Lisa Murkowski.

Eastman says the protestors expected violence. “I found myself standing shoulder to shoulder with half a million or more Americans waiting to hear the president speak. It meant being one of only a few from my state who had the opportunity to answer the call of the president and physically stand with him in his final days in office. It meant a willingness—not an invitation, but a willingness—to take a political beating, if not a physical one.”

He concludes that “America must never forget" the men and women who took part in Jan 6th. And in that too he is right, those who attempted to disrupt the Constitutional requirement to certify the Presidential election happening in the Capitol that day will never be forgotten.