Ukraine Meets with Bipartisan Group of US Lawmakers, asks for F-16s.

Ukrainian Jets Photo by Public Use

During the Munich Security Conference Ukrainian officials have been urging the U.S. Congress to press President Biden's administration to send F-16 jetfighters saying the aircraft would boost Ukraine's ability to hit Russian missile units with U.S.-made rockets.

The Ukrainians said their pilots could more effectively target Russian S-300 and S-400 air defense missile units with the AGM-88 rockets if they were fired using the F-16's more advanced avionics instead of from ground-based launching systems.

Last year, Poland had been ready to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but the US and NATO rejected the plan. The F-16s are one of the world's most versatile multi-role jetfighters. NATO and the US see no benefit in giving the jets to Ukraine, in part due to the long amount of training that would be involved for Ukrainian pilots to utilize them.

Some Republican lawmakers have joined with the Democrats and are in favor of sending the jets to Ukraine, especially if China sends military aid to Russia.

Most recently President Biden did join with NATO and agree to sending 31 M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine but has said repeatedly the F-16s are not an option for now saying, “He needs tanks. He needs artillery. He needs air defense, including another [High Mobility Artillery Rocket System]. There’s things he needs now that we’re sending him to put him in a position to be able to make gains this spring and this summer going into the fall.”

The president also added, “He doesn’t need F-16s now. There is no basis upon which there is a rationale, according to our military, now, to provide F-16s.”

During Biden’s comments on the 1st anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US pledged to send another $2 billion in military aid.

According to the Pentagon, the new package includes aerial drones, ammunition for rocket systems and howitzers, and mine-clearing and communications equipment.