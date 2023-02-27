Japan Spring Festival Shines in Gainesville with the Consul-General of Japan in Attendance.

Japan Spring Festival Photo by Public Use

Spring arrives in Japan as the cold winter eases up, the sunlight starts to glisten, and the plants and trees start to bloom. The Japanese refer to this as haruranman (spring in full bloom) and view it as a positive season full of hope.

There are several Spring Festivals throughout Japan during the month of March including:

The Omizutori in which you confess your sins in front of the Buddha and pray for world peace and bountiful harvests. It is an old rite which has not ceased since the eighth century and is known as the “rite which foretells the coming of spring.”

The Hanami is the cherry blossom viewing party and is the event of the season. The blooming season of these pink flowers lasts for only a few days. In Japanese, “hana” means flower and “mi” means to watch or look at. So, the Hanami festival literally is a flower viewing festival. The “flowers” in Japan are mostly Sakura (cherry blossoms) or Ume (apricot or plum) blossoms.

This festival has a long history dating back to the Nara period (710-794). Around this time, Hanami was originally to view ume blossoms. People traditionally held parties under the plum or cherry trees to talk together, write poetry, or drink wine while watching the cherry blossom petals fall gently through the air.

This year’s event at UF is being held outside the Reitz Union and will be hosted by the UF International Center and Consulate General of Japan in Miami.

The event on March 1st starts at 11 a.m. and will include live music, a tea demonstration, kimono try-ons, cultural performances, origami and much more.

The Consul-General Kazuhiro Nakai will deliver brief remarks at 10:30 a.m. at the International Center.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.