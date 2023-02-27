James Bond Books Get a Rewrite to be Less Racially Offensive.

Bonds Photo by Photo Compilation Used with Permission

Some Bond aficionados may be shaken or stirred up by an upcoming reprinting of Ian Fleming's 1950s and 1960s James Bond books that will contain rewritten passages to remove "racially insensitive" words and stereotypes.

Ian Fleming started writing the spy thrillers in the 1950s, making this year the 70th anniversary. The rewritten books are expected to be republished in April.

The company that owns the literary rights to Fleming’s work commissioned a review by “sensitivity readers.”

The rewrite will see terms such as the n-word, which featured in his writing from the 1950s and 1960s, be edited out of new editions of the 007 books set for the reissue in April. The telegraph reports that some depictions of Black people have also been reworked or removed, but references to other ethnicities, such as a term for east Asian people and Bond’s mocking views of Oddjob, Goldfinger’s Korean henchman, remain.

Revised lines include Bond’s assessment in Live and Let Die that would-be African criminals are “pretty law-abiding chaps I should have thought, except when they’ve drunk too much”, which has been changed to “pretty law-abiding chaps I should have thought”.

However, references to the “sweet tang of rape”, “blithering women”, doing a “man’s work” and references to homosexuality being a “stubborn disability” have been kept in.

The new prints of the books will also contain the disclaimer, "this book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace. A number of updates have been made in this edition, while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set.”

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.