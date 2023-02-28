20% of Gen-Zers Identify as LGBTQ, According to New Survey.

Pride Photo by Raphael Renter on Unsplash

-According to a Gallup Phone Survey of 10,000 Adults in the U.S.

Overall Numbers Double.

Gallup researchers asked respondents if they identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or another identity. According to the survey, a total of 7.2% of adults in the United States identified as LGBTQ in 2022. In 2012, when Gallup began measuring LGBTQ identification, only about 3.5% of adults self-identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or something other than heterosexual.

The largest share of LGBTQ adults identified as bisexual. About 1 in 5 LGBT adults identify as gay, about 1 in 7 say they are lesbian, and slightly fewer than 1 in 10 identify as transgender.

Gen-Z Has Higher Number of LGBTQ Members.

Nearly 20% of Gen Z adults identified as LGBTQ. The rate decreases as age group increases, 11.2% among adults born between 1981 and 1996 and only 3.3% of Generation X adults, those born between 1965 and 1980 identified as LGBTQ.

LGBTQ self-identification has become “much more common in the U.S. in the past decade,” researchers wrote, adding that the upward trend is expected to continue.

As Acceptance Grows, so do Numbers.

More LGBTQ persons are coming out openly then in the past. The reason for the apparent increase in the number of LGBT+ people is because as certain societies have become more tolerant and accepting of gay people, more gay people have felt safe enough to come out.

Note that there are far fewer ‘out’ gay people in countries and societies where being gay is shunned and/or criminalized.

