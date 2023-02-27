A Bill to Codify Religious Freedom Meets Opposition in W. Virginia, Again.

Cross and Flag Photo by Photo Compilation

America was founded on freedoms, including the right to worship as one sees fit, or not worship at all.

A bill in the W. Virginia legislature would allow residents to challenge government regulations that interfere with their religious beliefs. Supporters say it is needed because of growing threats to their constitutional freedoms.

The bill, which passed the House Judiciary Committee earlier this week and is now before the full House of Delegates, would require a government entity to have a compelling reason to burden someone’s constitutional right to freedom of religion and to meet its goals in the least restrictive way possible.

The bill also dictates that the proposed law could not be used to permit access to abortion, which was banned by West Virginia lawmakers last year. Some religious leaders are claiming that denying the right to abortion is a violation of their religious liberties.

There is already a federal law designed to protect people, especially religious minorities, from laws that affected their ability to engage in personal practices of their faith, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, signed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, allows federal regulations that interfere with religious beliefs to be challenged.

Supporters say the bill has good intentions, not just about protecting Christians, but religious minorities in the state, too.

Others who spoke during a public hearing at the state Capitol Friday said they are worried the proposal advancing in the Legislature will be used as a tool to discriminate against LGBTQ people and other marginalized groups. A similar bill failed in 2016 after lawmakers voiced concerns about how it could affect LGBTQ residents.

