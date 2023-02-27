Unable to Get Traction in Their Investigation of Hunter Biden, Republicans Flip Business Partner.

Photo by Public Use

Hunter Biden has been under investigation by the US Attorney’s office and the FBI for at least two years, but so far no charges have been filed against the president’s son. The White House has repeatedly accused Republicans of a political motivation in investigating ‘debunked claims’ against Hunter.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and the Republican-led committee have sought records pertaining to the Biden family’s foreign business dealings and tax affairs.

Earlier this month Comer sent letters to Hunter and his brother James, as well as business partner Eric Schwerin asking for information concerning President Biden’s knowledge of Hunter’s ‘international and domestic business transactions… The Committee requests documents and communications related to our investigation of President Biden’s involvement in his family’s financial conduct.’

Comer has indicated that Schwerin is cooperating with congressional investigators.

Comer believes allegations of foreign influence peddling involving members of the Biden family. According to a report, Schwerin and Hunter Biden “made increasing references to Joe Biden” in the course of their business communications and Schwerin had frequent access to the White House when Joe Biden was the vice president during Barack Obama’s administration.

According to information the committee gathered, Schwerin had intimate knowledge of Hunter Biden’s financials and had access to the President’s family and the White House.

White House spokesman Ian Sams responded, “Instead of working with President Biden to address issues important to the American people, like lower costs, congressional Republicans’ top priority is to go after President Biden with politically-motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories.”

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.