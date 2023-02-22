Some Gun Rights Advocates See DeSantis as a Hypocrite.

DeSantis 'Freedom' Motto Photo by Public Use

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has some critics among gun rights supporters, who imply that DeSantis is all talk, not action.

Gun Owners of America and some current gun owners in the state have accused DeSantis and other Republicans of pulling a “bait and switch” on gun owners by leaving the state’s ban on openly carried firearms untouched while allowing concealed carry without a license.

Last week, The Washington Post reported having emails showing that the DeSantis campaign wanted his election night celebration at the Tampa Convention Center to be a “gun-free zone”… but didn’t want the decision to come from them.

DeSantis tried to convince the Tampa Convention Center to claim that it was their policy to prohibit firearms, despite the fact that Florida state law allows concealed carry inside public facilities unless a client specifically requests otherwise.

As DeSantis considers a 2024 presidential bid, potential GOP opponents who have put gun rights at the center of their agendas, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, could seek to capitalize on the issue, said Luis Valdes, Florida state director of Gun Owners of America.

It is the sort of Second Amendment hypocrisy that political observers have become accustomed to over the years from Republicans, but it also reveals something else about Ron DeSantis, that he is not a real supporter of Gun Rights.

“It was a little hypocritical to have this measure in place for law-abiding citizens at a time when a lot of folks in the gun community will condemn a Democratic politician for having a security force,” Alachua County GOP Chairman Tim Marden told the Washington Post.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.