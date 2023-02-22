Abused Children May Be Better off Dead According to This Republican State Representative.

Child Photo by Shutterstock

Alaska state Rep. David Eastman (R - Wasilla) wonders whether there could be economic benefits from the death of abused children, according to a Alaska House Judiciary Meeting recording.

Eastman asked a series of questions during a Monday House Judiciary Committee hearing on adverse childhood experiences — such as physical and sexual abuse on children or growing up in a household marred by domestic violence — and how they can negatively affect a person throughout their lives.

“It can be argued, periodically, that it’s [the death of the child] actually a cost savings because that child is not going to need any of those government services that they might otherwise be entitled to receive and need based on growing up in this type of environment,” Eastman said.

As part of the presentation, documents given to legislators estimated that when child abuse is fatal, it could cost the family and broader society $1.5 million in terms of trauma and what the child could potentially have earned over their lifetime.

Trevor Storrs, president and CEO of the Alaska Children’s Trust, in response to Eastman said the loss of a child is “unmeasurable” to a family.

Rep. Andrew Gray (D-Anchorage) later recounted that he and his husband had adopted their child from the foster care system who had several adverse childhood experiences. He said it may not have been intended, but the implication from Eastman’s comments was that his child was better off dead.

"I would just say for me personally, my child is the greatest joy I’ve ever had — that there is no price tag on that.”

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.