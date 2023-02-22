Abused Children May Be Better off Dead According to This Republican State Representative.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAxeD_0kvw3Rdb00
ChildPhoto byShutterstock

Alaska state Rep. David Eastman (R - Wasilla) wonders whether there could be economic benefits from the death of abused children, according to a Alaska House Judiciary Meeting recording.

Eastman asked a series of questions during a Monday House Judiciary Committee hearing on adverse childhood experiences — such as physical and sexual abuse on children or growing up in a household marred by domestic violence — and how they can negatively affect a person throughout their lives.

“It can be argued, periodically, that it’s [the death of the child] actually a cost savings because that child is not going to need any of those government services that they might otherwise be entitled to receive and need based on growing up in this type of environment,” Eastman said.

As part of the presentation, documents given to legislators estimated that when child abuse is fatal, it could cost the family and broader society $1.5 million in terms of trauma and what the child could potentially have earned over their lifetime.

Trevor Storrs, president and CEO of the Alaska Children’s Trust, in response to Eastman said the loss of a child is “unmeasurable” to a family.

Rep. Andrew Gray (D-Anchorage) later recounted that he and his husband had adopted their child from the foster care system who had several adverse childhood experiences. He said it may not have been intended, but the implication from Eastman’s comments was that his child was better off dead.

"I would just say for me personally, my child is the greatest joy I’ve ever had — that there is no price tag on that.”

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Abuse# Children# Republicans# Alaska

Comments / 18

Published by

Matthew is an independent journalist, an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
15K followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

Did Trump Appointed Army Secretary Block the Deployment of the National Guard on Jan 6th?

A former D.C. Guard Official Says Generals Lied to Congress About Actions on Jan 6th. Col. Earl Matthews, who held high-level National Security Council and Pentagon roles during the Trump administration is claiming that two Army generals — Gen. Charles Flynn, who served as deputy chief of staff for operations on Jan. 6, and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, the director of Army staff delayed the deployment of the D.C. National Guard and later lied about it to Congress.

Read full story
3 comments
Alaska State

Far-right State Rep. Declares Jan 6th America’s ‘Tiananmen Square’.

Alaska State Rep David Eastman, who was present in DC on Jan 6th, 2021, and was most recently in the news for declaring that abused children are less costly to society if they are dead, honored those convicted for their part in the Jan 6th riots as heroes, in a conspiracy-laden manifesto.

Read full story
6 comments

Ukraine Meets with Bipartisan Group of US Lawmakers, asks for F-16s.

During the Munich Security Conference Ukrainian officials have been urging the U.S. Congress to press President Biden's administration to send F-16 jetfighters saying the aircraft would boost Ukraine's ability to hit Russian missile units with U.S.-made rockets.

Read full story
4 comments
Gainesville, FL

Japan Spring Festival Shines in Gainesville with the Consul-General of Japan in Attendance.

Spring arrives in Japan as the cold winter eases up, the sunlight starts to glisten, and the plants and trees start to bloom. The Japanese refer to this as haruranman (spring in full bloom) and view it as a positive season full of hope.

Read full story

James Bond Books Get a Rewrite to be Less Racially Offensive.

Some Bond aficionados may be shaken or stirred up by an upcoming reprinting of Ian Fleming's 1950s and 1960s James Bond books that will contain rewritten passages to remove "racially insensitive" words and stereotypes.

Read full story
4 comments
Virginia State

A Bill to Codify Religious Freedom Meets Opposition in W. Virginia, Again.

America was founded on freedoms, including the right to worship as one sees fit, or not worship at all. A bill in the W. Virginia legislature would allow residents to challenge government regulations that interfere with their religious beliefs. Supporters say it is needed because of growing threats to their constitutional freedoms.

Read full story
39 comments

Unable to Get Traction in Their Investigation of Hunter Biden, Republicans Flip Business Partner.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation by the US Attorney’s office and the FBI for at least two years, but so far no charges have been filed against the president’s son. The White House has repeatedly accused Republicans of a political motivation in investigating ‘debunked claims’ against Hunter.

Read full story
1559 comments

Is Dilbert a Racist? Well, now Dilbert is Cancelled.

During an episode this past week of the YouTube show, Real Coffee with Scott Adams, Dilbert creator Scott Adams referenced a Rasmussen Reports survey that had asked whether people agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white.” Adams noted that 26% of Black respondents disagreed and others weren’t sure and Adams, who is white, repeatedly referred to people who are Black as members of a “hate group” or a “racist hate group” and said he would no longer “help Black Americans.”

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

Nobody Wants DeSantis, Trump’s Tirade, States Try to Tighten Gun Laws and Why Call an 8 Year Old an Abomination?

#5 Trump goes on an Online Tirade Against DeSantis. Trump is well known for his online tirades against people he doesn’t like or is afraid of. On his own social network, Truth Social, Trump blasted Ron DeSantis… Read What He Said Here.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Trump Threatened a 3rd-Party Bid for 2024, Will He Carry Through?

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released in December, Republican voters prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Trump to be their candidate for a 2024 White House bid.

Read full story
52 comments

In Trump Criminal Probe, the Special Prosecutor Seeks to Force Pence’s Testimony.

After being subpoenaed by the Special Counsel appointed to oversee the Trump criminal probe, former Vice-President Mike Pence has refused to testify. In response to this refusal, The Department of Justice has asked a federal court to compel Pence to give evidence before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden and keep himself in office against the will of American voters.

Read full story
19 comments

Infighting Among Trump Cronies as Mike Lindell Sues Kevin McCarthy.

Mike Lindell is the MyPillow CEO who became a far-right hero for his support of former President Trump, and especially Trump’s stolen election lies. He is currently being sued by voting-machine maker Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion. Lindell had spent months sharing a baseless conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden only won because of a sprawling conspiracy that includes the Venezuelan government and hacked voting machines.

Read full story
14 comments

Seven More States Have Legislation Pending to Remove Gun Manufacturer’s Legal Protections.

Questions have always lingered about the Gun Industry’s lack of accountability when it comes to mass shootings and other gun crimes. According to Everytown.org, a site that monitors the gun industry and issues says, “Every day, more than 110 people are shot and killed in the United States, but the gun industry plays by a special set of rules that allows it to avoid responsibility and endanger public safety.

Read full story
660 comments
Pennsylvania State

Why Won’t Scott Perry Allow his Phone to be Searched in Jan. 6th Probe?

Republican Scott Perry (PA), the far-right House Freedom Caucus chairman, is battling the Department of Justice and FBI over what his phone might show about his work with Donald Trump allies to overturn the 2020 election results.

Read full story
149 comments
Florida State

Some Gun Rights Advocates See DeSantis as a Hypocrite.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has some critics among gun rights supporters, who imply that DeSantis is all talk, not action. Gun Owners of America and some current gun owners in the state have accused DeSantis and other Republicans of pulling a “bait and switch” on gun owners by leaving the state’s ban on openly carried firearms untouched while allowing concealed carry without a license.

Read full story
109 comments
Florida State

In Florida, A New Law Could Keep Fido From Putting His Head Out the Car Window.

If Bill SB 932 passes the Florida Republican-led legislature and is signed into law as is by Governor DeSantis, it will be illegal for your dog to stick their head outside of the vehicle’s window while in motion.

Read full story
7 comments

School Board ‘Pastor’ Calls 8-Year-Old Boy “an Abomination."

What seems like an ambush to the boy’s parents the boy’s choice of wearing a dress, which he wore three times, was a contentious subject of discussion at the East Knox, Ohio school board meeting. The parents of the student had not been notified that the board would be discussing the matter and later read about it online.

Read full story
1266 comments

Opinion: The Republican-led House Slings Investigations Far and Wide as a Way of Distraction.

In the hopes of attracting the interest of their far-right followers, and fulfilling a promise made by Speaker McCarthy, House Republicans are slinging investigations into every corner of the Biden Administration’s last two years, apparently hoping something will stick somewhere.

Read full story
442 comments

42 Years Later, the 5th Patient Has Been Cured of HIV.

In the 1980s a scary and fast spreading disease was taking a high death toll from some populations. Though it’s believed that HIV-1, the most common form of the virus, spread from chimpanzees to humans no later than 1930, and people in Africa had already been suffering, it wasn’t until then that the United States medical community really woke up to the danger of the virus.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy