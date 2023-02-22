In Florida, A New Law Could Keep Fido From Putting His Head Out the Car Window.

Dog in Vehicle Photo by Oleksandr Horbach on Unsplash

If Bill SB 932 passes the Florida Republican-led legislature and is signed into law as is by Governor DeSantis, it will be illegal for your dog to stick their head outside of the vehicle’s window while in motion.

The bill was introduced by State Senator Lauren Book (D- Broward). Specifically, it would prohibit people "from taking specified actions relating to the transportation of dogs on public roadways," including letting dogs stick their heads out of car windows.

The overall bill is designed to add protections for animals into state law. It is already illegal to knowingly harm any animal in the state, domestic or wild. The new law will cover many animal welfare topics, from prohibiting cat declawing and rabbit sales before Easter to restricting when an animal may be tethered outside.

The bill also creates a registry of known animal abusers, cracks down on the sale of animals to them and allows the state to ban people convicted of sexual offenses with animals from owning a pet during their probation.

The transportation of dogs in cars, includes forbidding drivers from having a dog in their lap and transporting them on the car’s hood or roof. Animals will need to be securely crated or under the control of a person separate from the driver and includes the prohibition of allowing Fido's head out of a window.

The bill also includes a ban on businesses from "manufacturing, importing for profit, selling, or offering for sale in this state a cosmetic developed or manufactured using cosmetic animal testing conducted or contracted by certain persons or from conducting or contracting for cosmetic animal testing."

