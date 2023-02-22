School Board ‘Pastor’ Calls 8-Year-Old Boy “an Abomination."

Bible Thumper Photo by Photo Compilation

What seems like an ambush to the boy’s parents the boy’s choice of wearing a dress, which he wore three times, was a contentious subject of discussion at the East Knox, Ohio school board meeting. The parents of the student had not been notified that the board would be discussing the matter and later read about it online.

The boy’s parents never heard a peep from school administrator’s or the boy’s teachers about his clothing choice, and it is not against the school’s dress code.

At the meeting, school board member Matt Schwartz (who is also a local pastor) was recorded calling the boy’s choice in clothing an “abomination to the Lord” and warned that he’ll have to be judged before God.

The parents of the boy feel horrified that their son was discussed and 'judged' at a public board meeting without their knowledge.

Some fine Christians in the community brought their Bibles to the lectern and stated that the school should be governed by God’s law. One local parent described the dress as “demonic”, and some have been harassing the parents online.

The boy’s parents have contacted the Freedom From Religion Foundation, who sent a strongly worded letter to the district, instructing school board members like Matt Schwartz to stop bringing up religion and praying during public school board meetings – unless they’d like to see legal action taken.

While clothes have always had a specific gender assigned to them, there is no real way to say how or why clothes gained gender associations, it may be due in part to utility. But it has been the norm to categorize clothes by gender.

Females typically get a “pass” for dressing like a male… terms like “Tomboy” are used for girls who like to dress in pants, shorts, tee-shirts, tennis shoes, and tend to avoid “girly” clothes. Society tends to accept these kinds of girls. Males on the other hand do not have the same option to dress in a piece of women’s clothing, if they wanted to. Typically, there are strange reactions, remarks about his sexuality, and masculinity.

Should an 8-year-old boy really be harassed for an innocuous fashion choice?