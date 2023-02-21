Opinion: The Republican-led House Slings Investigations Far and Wide as a Way of Distraction.

Speaker McCarthy Photo by Public Use

In the hopes of attracting the interest of their far-right followers, and fulfilling a promise made by Speaker McCarthy, House Republicans are slinging investigations into every corner of the Biden Administration’s last two years, apparently hoping something will stick somewhere.

Those in America who were hoping for a more ‘central’ priorities, such as affordable healthcare, the economy or veteran’s issues are being left out in the cold by the new Republican majority whose only intention seems to be pleasing the far-right contingent that finally got McCarthy elected.

According to the Associated Press, there are probes into the crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico, the origins of COVID-19, the treatment of parents who protest “woke” school board policies, even President Joe Biden and his family.

Every House committee has a new oversight budget, and GOP leaders are educating rank-and-file lawmakers — many have never had subpoena powers — with how-to courses including “Investigations 101.”

To distract voters from any serious issues the majority of Americans care about like abortion or voting rights, areas Republicans fail in dramatically, they are planning to take their investigations on the road hoping to stir public interest.

McCarthy’s majority in the House is so slim and divided, he has been finding it difficult to pass anything of substance.

“Peddling debunked conspiracy theories through stunt investigations may make good fodder for Fox News primetime, but it won’t help make a dozen of eggs or a gallon of milk cheaper for American families,” Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, said in a statement to the AP.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.