42 Years Later, the 5th Patient Has Been Cured of HIV.

Health Care Giver holding AIDS Ribbon Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash

In the 1980s a scary and fast spreading disease was taking a high death toll from some populations. Though it’s believed that HIV-1, the most common form of the virus, spread from chimpanzees to humans no later than 1930, and people in Africa had already been suffering, it wasn’t until then that the United States medical community really woke up to the danger of the virus.

By the end of 1983, researchers had determined that AIDS affected both men and women, and was transmitted through blood, including blood transfusions, infected needles and certain types of sexual intercourse.

Catching HIV was Deadly.

By then a third of all AIDS patients in the US had already died. Research and progress on the disease was slow, due in large part to ignorance on the part of politicians and the general public. AIDS carried a stigma, as if anyone is responsible or deserving of a deadly disease.

In the US, there was a travel ban on any visitors or immigrants who were HIV + all the way until 2010.

But progress was made.

In September 1985, President Ronald Reagan called AIDS research “a top priority” for his administration, though in hindsight it seems as if little was actually done.

In 1995, AIDS reached its peak in the United States. Complications from AIDS were the leading cause of death for adults 25 to 44 years old. Over 49,000 people in the country died of AIDS-related causes. President Bill Clinton hosted the first White House Conference on HIV and AIDS and called for a vaccine research center that finally opened in 1999.

A stem cell transplant given to a man with leukemia also unexpectedly cured him of HIV.

For most people, HIV is a lifelong infection, and the virus is never fully eradicated. Thanks to modern medication, people with HIV can live long and healthy lives taking a daily or weekly medicine.

Progress is Still Being Made.

The 5th patient to be declared cured joins a small group of people who have been cured under extreme circumstances after a stem cell transplant. All five of these patients had undergone stem cell transplants for a blood cancer treatment. Their stem cell donors also had the same HIV-resistant mutation in their genes that has been shown to make one resistant to the virus.

A preemptive medicine against catching HIV known as PrEP is shown to reduce the risk for HIV from sex by greater than 90 percent.

Someday HIV and AIDS may be added to the list of plagues that no longer indiscriminately kills and decimates lives.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.