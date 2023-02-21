Utility Bills About to Give you a Stroke? Central Florida May Soon be a Good Place to Have it.

A Mobile Stroke Unit in Australia. Photo by Public Use

Mobile Stroke Units, (that’s stroke unit, not strike unit) will soon be deployed around North- and North-Central Florida thanks to a partnership with UF Health. Since the U.S.’ first mobile stroke ambulance hit the streets in Houston in 2014, more have followed in other cities.

One of only 20 programs in the nation, the first new mobile stroke unit will be housed in Gainesville and is expected to be deployed by July 2023. Soon after, UF Health will add an additional unit in Central Florida in The Villages, and later, mobile stroke units will be housed in Jacksonville and Palm Beach County. Gainesville’s mobile stroke unit will be staffed 12 hours a day, seven days a week, and will provide service within a 30-mile radius.

Every second matters when it comes to stroke care, as faster treatment can save lives and limit long-term effects.

According to UF Health, the mobile stroke units will include a diagnostic CT scanner, clot-busting drugs such as tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, medications given intravenously to lower high blood pressure, medications used to reverse the effects of bleeding inside the brain, and telemedicine equipment.

Mobile Stroke Units will be staffed by a team that includes a stroke-trained health provider, a CT technician, an EMT driver and paramedic, as well as a stroke neurologist (available via telemedicine).

Are They Worth the Cost?

At roughly a million dollars each, some question the cost of the Mobile Stroke Units and studies of one of the longest-running MSUs, Berlin’s STEMO, have found no improvement in patient mortality rates.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.