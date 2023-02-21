More Than 50% of Americans Believe the Media Intends to Mislead, According to New Poll.

News App on Phone Photo by Lucas Hoang on Unsplash

In a Gallup survey released today by the Knight Foundation, just more than half of the respondents said they believed national news media intends to mislead their audience while only a quarter agree that they do not intend to mislead.

Less than half believe that the national news media “care about the best interests of their readers, viewers and listeners,” the study found. It also said only a quarter of respondents believed the journalists were acting in the public's best interests.

In both scenarios Americans have more trust in local news.

The study shows Democrats trust news more than Republicans. Overall, more than half of respondents who identify as Independents said there was a great deal of political bias in coverage, compared to less than half five years ago.

In his essay, The Art of Thinking Clearly: Better Thinking, Better Decisions, philosopher, author, entrepreneur, and founder of World.Minds, Dr. Rolf Dobelli says digesting news is bad for us, in a big way.

I’m paraphrasing here, but Dr. Dobelli’s essay says consuming news sucks the life out of our brains like ravenous zombies.

Dr. Dobelli believes that not only do news stories tend to focus on the wrong issues, but they also skim along the surface of the world without delving into any substance.

Like little word zombies, news stories are actually toxic to our brains as panicky stories spur the release of cascades of glucocorticoid (cortisol), and that news works like a drug on our brains and inhibits thinking.

The Gallup study says journalists need to go beyond emphasizing transparency and accuracy to show the impact of their reporting on the public, the study said.

Armed with the knowledge that not all news outlets have our own best interests in mind, readers also have a responsibility, especially when social media or a single outlet becomes the main source of news for us. We can’t just scan headlines or read through comments but should read the articles to get a bigger picture. If something is about to trigger us, we must do more research to get a whole perspective and be sure we know the truth as we see it.

Once we share a news story or our opinion of the topic, it can’t be taken back, we owe it to ourselves and to those who will read it after us that we are enabling truth in reporting and not just promoting a news organization’s point of view.

Journalists, editors and readers all have a responsibility when it comes to writing, reading and sharing ‘the news.’

This article is about twice as long as I usually write; tell the truth, when you saw the length of the article, did it put you off from reading it completely? If you read the whole article to this point and not just the headline or just skimmed through, let us all know by leaving a quick 'I read it' comment.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.