Gainesville, FL

Opinion: Traffic is About to Become Much Worse in Gainesville, Thanks to the City Commission.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3ozj_0kqz3VAf00
Gainesville TrafficPhoto byPublic Use

Gainesville was recently the recipient of an $8M grant to help it address safety issues along University Avenue. After recent pedestrian deaths along the heavily trafficked and pedestrian heavy road, Gainesville is eyeing turning it into a boulevard, complete with roundabouts (I’m a big fan of roundabouts as opposed to traffic lights), and wider bike and pedestrian lanes, (think of the South Main Street rebuild).

There is only one way to get wider bike and pedestrian lanes on University Avenue, and that is by narrowing the traffic lanes from two in each direction to one.

Anyone who has the necessity to travel from west to east and vice versa through Gainesville knows what a nightmare it can be to get from point A to point B, especially during rush hours. The University is the main employer in Alachua County and University avenue is one of the worst for slow, heavy traffic during these times.

Safety has to be addressed, but it can also be addressed through better planning, education and enforcement of jay walkers and bikers not following the rules of the road.

In the past years, Gainesville has seemed intent on generally making it harder to drive through the city, narrowing traffic lanes and opting instead to invest in bike lanes and walking paths. The city seems incapable of helping itself, however. The recent 34th Street rebuild, though costing millions, did nothing to alleviate its traffic issues.

When the Standard, the largest mixed-use building in Gainesville was constructed at the intersection of 13th St. and University Ave, it greatly and detrimentally affected the flow of traffic. The builders were not required to add turn lanes or a pedestrian bridge on 13th street to help ease congestion, as they should have been. Now buildings of these types are springing up all over the University area with no allowance made for the increased traffic, both vehicular and pedestrian.

In my mind, the solution is a simple one.

Gainesville needs either an East-West connector or a partial perimeter highway to ease the flow of vehicular traffic from West to East and East to West. This could only help take thousands of cars off city streets and give the much-needed development in East Gainesville a boost.

Other cities like Gainesville have such and it has greatly improved traffic and safety, Albany, NY being one example.

While the city is mired in trying to become a car-free city, failing to make allowances for the increase in traffic new construction and growth add, accidents and pedestrian fatalities will just be getting worse.

Narrowing the lanes of the most heavily trafficked roads is not the solution Gainesville needs and declaring a ‘traffic violence crises’ is just so much of a dog and pony show when no real effort is made to help improve the flow of traffic through the city.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Traffic# Pedestrian# Accidents# University Heights# Highways

Comments / 9

Published by

Matthew is an independent journalist, an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
15K followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

In Trump Criminal Probe, the Special Prosecutor Seeks to Force Pence’s Testimony.

After being subpoenaed by the Special Counsel appointed to oversee the Trump criminal probe, former Vice-President Mike Pence has refused to testify. In response to this refusal, The Department of Justice has asked a federal court to compel Pence to give evidence before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden and keep himself in office against the will of American voters.

Read full story
15 comments

Infighting Among Trump Cronies as Mike Lindell Sues Kevin McCarthy.

Mike Lindell is the MyPillow CEO who became a far-right hero for his support of former President Trump, and especially Trump’s stolen election lies. He is currently being sued by voting-machine maker Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion. Lindell had spent months sharing a baseless conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden only won because of a sprawling conspiracy that includes the Venezuelan government and hacked voting machines.

Read full story
11 comments

Seven More States Have Legislation Pending to Remove Gun Manufacturer’s Legal Protections.

Questions have always lingered about the Gun Industry’s lack of accountability when it comes to mass shootings and other gun crimes. According to Everytown.org, a site that monitors the gun industry and issues says, “Every day, more than 110 people are shot and killed in the United States, but the gun industry plays by a special set of rules that allows it to avoid responsibility and endanger public safety.

Read full story
549 comments
Pennsylvania State

Why Won’t Scott Perry Allow his Phone to be Searched in Jan. 6th Probe?

Republican Scott Perry (PA), the far-right House Freedom Caucus chairman, is battling the Department of Justice and FBI over what his phone might show about his work with Donald Trump allies to overturn the 2020 election results.

Read full story
131 comments
Florida State

Some Gun Rights Advocates See DeSantis as a Hypocrite.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has some critics among gun rights supporters, who imply that DeSantis is all talk, not action. Gun Owners of America and some current gun owners in the state have accused DeSantis and other Republicans of pulling a “bait and switch” on gun owners by leaving the state’s ban on openly carried firearms untouched while allowing concealed carry without a license.

Read full story
109 comments
Alaska State

Abused Children May Be Better off Dead According to This Republican State Representative.

Alaska state Rep. David Eastman (R - Wasilla) wonders whether there could be economic benefits from the death of abused children, according to a Alaska House Judiciary Meeting recording.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

In Florida, A New Law Could Keep Fido From Putting His Head Out the Car Window.

If Bill SB 932 passes the Florida Republican-led legislature and is signed into law as is by Governor DeSantis, it will be illegal for your dog to stick their head outside of the vehicle’s window while in motion.

Read full story
7 comments

School Board ‘Pastor’ Calls 8-Year-Old Boy “an Abomination."

What seems like an ambush to the boy’s parents the boy’s choice of wearing a dress, which he wore three times, was a contentious subject of discussion at the East Knox, Ohio school board meeting. The parents of the student had not been notified that the board would be discussing the matter and later read about it online.

Read full story
1178 comments

Opinion: The Republican-led House Slings Investigations Far and Wide as a Way of Distraction.

In the hopes of attracting the interest of their far-right followers, and fulfilling a promise made by Speaker McCarthy, House Republicans are slinging investigations into every corner of the Biden Administration’s last two years, apparently hoping something will stick somewhere.

Read full story
442 comments

42 Years Later, the 5th Patient Has Been Cured of HIV.

In the 1980s a scary and fast spreading disease was taking a high death toll from some populations. Though it’s believed that HIV-1, the most common form of the virus, spread from chimpanzees to humans no later than 1930, and people in Africa had already been suffering, it wasn’t until then that the United States medical community really woke up to the danger of the virus.

Read full story
3 comments
Gainesville, FL

Utility Bills About to Give you a Stroke? Central Florida May Soon be a Good Place to Have it.

Mobile Stroke Units, (that’s stroke unit, not strike unit) will soon be deployed around North- and North-Central Florida thanks to a partnership with UF Health. Since the U.S.’ first mobile stroke ambulance hit the streets in Houston in 2014, more have followed in other cities.

Read full story
2 comments

More Than 50% of Americans Believe the Media Intends to Mislead, According to New Poll.

In a Gallup survey released today by the Knight Foundation, just more than half of the respondents said they believed national news media intends to mislead their audience while only a quarter agree that they do not intend to mislead.

Read full story
57 comments

The World Stands with Ukraine, Except Cuba, China, N. Korea, Iran and the Rest of the Usual anti-Democracy Suspects.

Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, saying he was there to “show our support for the nation’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Read full story
1506 comments
Florida State

Trump Takes to Truth Social to Blast DeSantis in Unhinged Tirade.

Trump is well known for his online tirades against people he doesn’t like or is afraid of. On his own social network, Truth Social, Trump blasted Ron DeSantis late Saturday night after the Governor announced his nation-wide speaking tour.

Read full story
539 comments
Philadelphia, PA

18-inch Pipe Bomb Found Behind Catholic Church from Apparent Failed Attack.

Philadelphia police are investigating after a pipe bomb was discovered behind a Catholic church. An 18-inch pipe bomb was found Sunday behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Holmesburg. A passerby saw the object, noted it looked like a bomb and called the police.

Read full story
81 comments
Chicago, IL

DeSantis is Told to Stay Home by Chicago Officials.

Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas said, “there is simply no place in Chicago for a right-wing extremist like Ron DeSantis,” he said referring to the Governor’s speech Monday to the Fraternal Order of Police.

Read full story
1428 comments

Advice on Love that Shaped a Generation and Is Relevant Now.

Leo Buscaglia spent his life teaching others how to love. Through his teachings in class, his books and his PBS televised talks, he inspired and empowered people from all over the world to love more. Dr. Buscaglia himself was inspired to try to understand the inter-connectedness of humans and the meaning of life when a student at USC, where he taught, committed suicide. This act moved Dr. Buscaglia to try and answer the most fundamental question of human existence and the answer he came up with was love.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: More Americans are Finally Realizing the Country is Headed in the Correct Direction.

Republican jeers notwithstanding, an almost two-thirds majority of Americans approved of President Biden’s State of the Union speech including 43% of Republicans, in a CNN after SOTU poll. Another key piece of good news for Biden: the percentage of viewers who said “policies Biden has proposed will move the country in the right direction” jumped 19 points from before the speech to after the speech (from 52% to 71%).

Read full story
5431 comments

Is the Space Force Capable of Protecting us From China?

In 2018, former President Trump directed the Department of Defense to begin the necessary processes to establish the U.S. Space Force as a branch of the Armed Forces. America’s Space Force came into existence on Feb 19, 2019.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy