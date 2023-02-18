Opinion: Traffic is About to Become Much Worse in Gainesville, Thanks to the City Commission.

Gainesville Traffic Photo by Public Use

Gainesville was recently the recipient of an $8M grant to help it address safety issues along University Avenue. After recent pedestrian deaths along the heavily trafficked and pedestrian heavy road, Gainesville is eyeing turning it into a boulevard, complete with roundabouts (I’m a big fan of roundabouts as opposed to traffic lights), and wider bike and pedestrian lanes, (think of the South Main Street rebuild).

There is only one way to get wider bike and pedestrian lanes on University Avenue, and that is by narrowing the traffic lanes from two in each direction to one.

Anyone who has the necessity to travel from west to east and vice versa through Gainesville knows what a nightmare it can be to get from point A to point B, especially during rush hours. The University is the main employer in Alachua County and University avenue is one of the worst for slow, heavy traffic during these times.

Safety has to be addressed, but it can also be addressed through better planning, education and enforcement of jay walkers and bikers not following the rules of the road.

In the past years, Gainesville has seemed intent on generally making it harder to drive through the city, narrowing traffic lanes and opting instead to invest in bike lanes and walking paths. The city seems incapable of helping itself, however. The recent 34th Street rebuild, though costing millions, did nothing to alleviate its traffic issues.

When the Standard, the largest mixed-use building in Gainesville was constructed at the intersection of 13th St. and University Ave, it greatly and detrimentally affected the flow of traffic. The builders were not required to add turn lanes or a pedestrian bridge on 13th street to help ease congestion, as they should have been. Now buildings of these types are springing up all over the University area with no allowance made for the increased traffic, both vehicular and pedestrian.

In my mind, the solution is a simple one.

Gainesville needs either an East-West connector or a partial perimeter highway to ease the flow of vehicular traffic from West to East and East to West. This could only help take thousands of cars off city streets and give the much-needed development in East Gainesville a boost.

Other cities like Gainesville have such and it has greatly improved traffic and safety, Albany, NY being one example.

While the city is mired in trying to become a car-free city, failing to make allowances for the increase in traffic new construction and growth add, accidents and pedestrian fatalities will just be getting worse.

Narrowing the lanes of the most heavily trafficked roads is not the solution Gainesville needs and declaring a ‘traffic violence crises’ is just so much of a dog and pony show when no real effort is made to help improve the flow of traffic through the city.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.