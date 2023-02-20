Matt Gaetz Announces He Will Not be Charged in Criminal Inquiry .

Gaetz, Greenberg and DeSantis Photo by Public Use

“We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him,” Gaetz's attorneys Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner said in a statement yesterday.

There are few things in life that make a mother prouder of her son than the usual things – graduations, engagements, births of grandchildren, getting elected to Congress and of course when your son announces he will not be charged in that sex trafficking case.

The Justice Department had opened an investigation into the sex trafficking of minor age girls and charged Gaetz’s friend Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector with underage sex trafficking, wire fraud, stalking, identity theft, producing a fake ID card, and conspiring to defraud the US government. He plead guilty and offered to cooperate fully with the investigation into Matt Gaetz. He has been in jail since early 2021.

Greenberg has been providing investigators with information, including information about encounters he and Gaetz had with women who were given cash or gifts in exchange for sex.

Federal investigators were examining allegations that Gaetz had sex with an underage girl who was 17 at the time and with women who were provided drugs and money in violation of sex-trafficking and prostitution laws. Federal investigators were also seeking to determine whether Gaetz was provided with travel and women in exchange for political favors as part of a broader probe.

During the investigation Greenberg’s attorney Fritz Scheller said he was “disappointed” that the Justice Department hasn’t charged anyone else as part of the sex-trafficking investigation, which had included Gaetz.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Roger Stone have also been linked with Gaetz and Greenberg.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.