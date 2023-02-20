Matt Gaetz Announces He Will Not be Charged in Criminal Inquiry .

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vKqB_0kqnW5Yi00
Gaetz, Greenberg and DeSantisPhoto byPublic Use

“We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him,” Gaetz's attorneys Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner said in a statement yesterday.

There are few things in life that make a mother prouder of her son than the usual things – graduations, engagements, births of grandchildren, getting elected to Congress and of course when your son announces he will not be charged in that sex trafficking case.

The Justice Department had opened an investigation into the sex trafficking of minor age girls and charged Gaetz’s friend Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector with underage sex trafficking, wire fraud, stalking, identity theft, producing a fake ID card, and conspiring to defraud the US government. He plead guilty and offered to cooperate fully with the investigation into Matt Gaetz. He has been in jail since early 2021.

Greenberg has been providing investigators with information, including information about encounters he and Gaetz had with women who were given cash or gifts in exchange for sex.

Federal investigators were examining allegations that Gaetz had sex with an underage girl who was 17 at the time and with women who were provided drugs and money in violation of sex-trafficking and prostitution laws. Federal investigators were also seeking to determine whether Gaetz was provided with travel and women in exchange for political favors as part of a broader probe.

During the investigation Greenberg’s attorney Fritz Scheller said he was “disappointed” that the Justice Department hasn’t charged anyone else as part of the sex-trafficking investigation, which had included Gaetz.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Roger Stone have also been linked with Gaetz and Greenberg.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Matt Gaetz# Ron DeSantis# Criminal Investigation# Politics# Florida

Comments / 6

Published by

Matthew is an independent journalist, an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
15K followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

Is Dilbert a Racist? Well, now Dilbert is Cancelled.

During an episode this past week of the YouTube show, Real Coffee with Scott Adams, Dilbert creator Scott Adams referenced a Rasmussen Reports survey that had asked whether people agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white.” Adams noted that 26% of Black respondents disagreed and others weren’t sure and Adams, who is white, repeatedly referred to people who are Black as members of a “hate group” or a “racist hate group” and said he would no longer “help Black Americans.”

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Nobody Wants DeSantis, Trump’s Tirade, States Try to Tighten Gun Laws and Why Call an 8 Year Old an Abomination?

#5 Trump goes on an Online Tirade Against DeSantis. Trump is well known for his online tirades against people he doesn’t like or is afraid of. On his own social network, Truth Social, Trump blasted Ron DeSantis… Read What He Said Here.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Trump Threatened a 3rd-Party Bid for 2024, Will He Carry Through?

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released in December, Republican voters prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Trump to be their candidate for a 2024 White House bid.

Read full story
43 comments

In Trump Criminal Probe, the Special Prosecutor Seeks to Force Pence’s Testimony.

After being subpoenaed by the Special Counsel appointed to oversee the Trump criminal probe, former Vice-President Mike Pence has refused to testify. In response to this refusal, The Department of Justice has asked a federal court to compel Pence to give evidence before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden and keep himself in office against the will of American voters.

Read full story
18 comments

Infighting Among Trump Cronies as Mike Lindell Sues Kevin McCarthy.

Mike Lindell is the MyPillow CEO who became a far-right hero for his support of former President Trump, and especially Trump’s stolen election lies. He is currently being sued by voting-machine maker Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion. Lindell had spent months sharing a baseless conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden only won because of a sprawling conspiracy that includes the Venezuelan government and hacked voting machines.

Read full story
13 comments

Seven More States Have Legislation Pending to Remove Gun Manufacturer’s Legal Protections.

Questions have always lingered about the Gun Industry’s lack of accountability when it comes to mass shootings and other gun crimes. According to Everytown.org, a site that monitors the gun industry and issues says, “Every day, more than 110 people are shot and killed in the United States, but the gun industry plays by a special set of rules that allows it to avoid responsibility and endanger public safety.

Read full story
658 comments
Pennsylvania State

Why Won’t Scott Perry Allow his Phone to be Searched in Jan. 6th Probe?

Republican Scott Perry (PA), the far-right House Freedom Caucus chairman, is battling the Department of Justice and FBI over what his phone might show about his work with Donald Trump allies to overturn the 2020 election results.

Read full story
145 comments
Florida State

Some Gun Rights Advocates See DeSantis as a Hypocrite.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has some critics among gun rights supporters, who imply that DeSantis is all talk, not action. Gun Owners of America and some current gun owners in the state have accused DeSantis and other Republicans of pulling a “bait and switch” on gun owners by leaving the state’s ban on openly carried firearms untouched while allowing concealed carry without a license.

Read full story
109 comments
Alaska State

Abused Children May Be Better off Dead According to This Republican State Representative.

Alaska state Rep. David Eastman (R - Wasilla) wonders whether there could be economic benefits from the death of abused children, according to a Alaska House Judiciary Meeting recording.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

In Florida, A New Law Could Keep Fido From Putting His Head Out the Car Window.

If Bill SB 932 passes the Florida Republican-led legislature and is signed into law as is by Governor DeSantis, it will be illegal for your dog to stick their head outside of the vehicle’s window while in motion.

Read full story
7 comments

School Board ‘Pastor’ Calls 8-Year-Old Boy “an Abomination."

What seems like an ambush to the boy’s parents the boy’s choice of wearing a dress, which he wore three times, was a contentious subject of discussion at the East Knox, Ohio school board meeting. The parents of the student had not been notified that the board would be discussing the matter and later read about it online.

Read full story
1256 comments

Opinion: The Republican-led House Slings Investigations Far and Wide as a Way of Distraction.

In the hopes of attracting the interest of their far-right followers, and fulfilling a promise made by Speaker McCarthy, House Republicans are slinging investigations into every corner of the Biden Administration’s last two years, apparently hoping something will stick somewhere.

Read full story
442 comments

42 Years Later, the 5th Patient Has Been Cured of HIV.

In the 1980s a scary and fast spreading disease was taking a high death toll from some populations. Though it’s believed that HIV-1, the most common form of the virus, spread from chimpanzees to humans no later than 1930, and people in Africa had already been suffering, it wasn’t until then that the United States medical community really woke up to the danger of the virus.

Read full story
3 comments
Gainesville, FL

Utility Bills About to Give you a Stroke? Central Florida May Soon be a Good Place to Have it.

Mobile Stroke Units, (that’s stroke unit, not strike unit) will soon be deployed around North- and North-Central Florida thanks to a partnership with UF Health. Since the U.S.’ first mobile stroke ambulance hit the streets in Houston in 2014, more have followed in other cities.

Read full story
2 comments

More Than 50% of Americans Believe the Media Intends to Mislead, According to New Poll.

In a Gallup survey released today by the Knight Foundation, just more than half of the respondents said they believed national news media intends to mislead their audience while only a quarter agree that they do not intend to mislead.

Read full story
64 comments

The World Stands with Ukraine, Except Cuba, China, N. Korea, Iran and the Rest of the Usual anti-Democracy Suspects.

Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, saying he was there to “show our support for the nation’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Read full story
1514 comments
Florida State

Trump Takes to Truth Social to Blast DeSantis in Unhinged Tirade.

Trump is well known for his online tirades against people he doesn’t like or is afraid of. On his own social network, Truth Social, Trump blasted Ron DeSantis late Saturday night after the Governor announced his nation-wide speaking tour.

Read full story
537 comments
Philadelphia, PA

18-inch Pipe Bomb Found Behind Catholic Church from Apparent Failed Attack.

Philadelphia police are investigating after a pipe bomb was discovered behind a Catholic church. An 18-inch pipe bomb was found Sunday behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Holmesburg. A passerby saw the object, noted it looked like a bomb and called the police.

Read full story
81 comments
Chicago, IL

DeSantis is Told to Stay Home by Chicago Officials.

Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas said, “there is simply no place in Chicago for a right-wing extremist like Ron DeSantis,” he said referring to the Governor’s speech Monday to the Fraternal Order of Police.

Read full story
1434 comments

Advice on Love that Shaped a Generation and Is Relevant Now.

Leo Buscaglia spent his life teaching others how to love. Through his teachings in class, his books and his PBS televised talks, he inspired and empowered people from all over the world to love more. Dr. Buscaglia himself was inspired to try to understand the inter-connectedness of humans and the meaning of life when a student at USC, where he taught, committed suicide. This act moved Dr. Buscaglia to try and answer the most fundamental question of human existence and the answer he came up with was love.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy