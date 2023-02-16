Jared Kushner’s $2 Billion Saudi Deal Under Further Investigation.

Matthew C. Woodruff

bin Salman, Kushner and IvankaPhoto byPublic Use

Over-ruling his Board, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ‘invested’ $2 billion with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of then President Trump. The Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, called the Public Investment Fund, put $2 billion into Kushner’s company, Affinity Fund Management even though he has no track record as a fund manager. In fact, to date they seem to be the main investors in Affinity, which only has $2.5 billion, most of it from Riyadh.

This was just one of several investments into the Trump family and brand.

The ranking Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee had previously requested information from Kushner about his dealing with the Saudi ruler while his father-in-law was President and while he worked as a Senior Advisor in the White House, and under what circumstances the Sovereign Wealth Fund gave Kushner the money.

Kushner had failed to respond to the inquiry adequately, raising new questions about whether he had “improperly traded” on his government work to benefit his financial interests.

Representative Jamie Raskin (D -MD) in his newest request wrote to Kushner, “I am deeply troubled by your continued refusal to produce documents regarding the Saudi government’s $2 billion investment in your fund in light of recent prominent reporting that Saudi Arabia made that investment in Affinity just months after you left a senior White House position where you were responsible for shaping Middle East policy.”

Kushner’s company had turned over nearly 2,000 pages in response to the original request, but Raskin revealed in Tuesday’s letter that they mostly amounted to publicly available documents that do “not substantively relate to the Saudi government’s investment in the firm.”

