Jacksonville, FL

Is DeSantis too Intimidated by Trump to Say if He Will Run for President?

Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis

While in Jacksonville to announce his litigation reform initiative, DeSantis giggled when asked if he would be announcing his run for president following Nikki Haley’s announcement.

“Wouldn’t you like to know?” DeSantis responded to a reporter who asked him about it on Tuesday. He even kind of giggled, eliciting laughs and applause from the crowd. If DeSantis were to run, Florida would surely have an absent governor for the remainder of his term, at least until he lost.

DeSantis has been under criminal investigation in several cases pertaining to the illegal migrant flights he ordered from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last year. He also is being sued in Federal court.

In a recent poll released by the conservative Club for Growth, DeSantis leads Trump by 9 percentage points in a hypothetical head-to-head primary match-up.

Trump has accused DeSantis of disloyalty for not doing more to discourage speculation about a possible run, given that DeSantis’ support surged after Trump endorsed him in the 2018 gubernatorial race. Trump’s camp has already launched a multi-fronted attack against Haley after her announcement, and Trump appears to have lobbed a warning shot at DeSantis in reposting a story about DeSantis possible misconduct with underage girls while he was a teacher at a Georgia private school.

If DeSantis runs he may garner the support of the Evangelical leaders who had previously supported Trump, as well as the mega-donors who have been pulling away from Trump since his legal troubles have been multiplying.

Many consider DeSantis a Fascist-like leader who sees freedom only as a one group proposition, limiting what schools and colleges can teach, what books can be read, and what private businesses may say about it.

Matthew is an independent journalist, an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

