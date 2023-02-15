Senate Defense Subcommittee Opens Balloon Investigation.

Spy Balloon Route Photo by Photo Compilation - Used with Permission

"We still have questions about why they didn't discover these balloons sooner," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday. "… Sen. Tester is going to lead our caucus in investigating this."

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said in an interview Monday that the Pentagon told him the military had actually tracked eight such incidents. Two of the Trump-era incidents occurred over Florida, and one over Texas, Defense Department officials said, according to Waltz.

Senior DoD officials on Saturday said that balloons had also occurred during the previous administration. Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), said the reason that at least three spy balloon flights were not briefed to senior Trump officials at the time, was that NORAD installations had been unable to track them.

Senator Tester (D-Mont.) said in an interview that he was not satisfied with the Biden administration's handling of the balloon situation over the Carolina coast, and that U.S. fighters should have intercepted the balloon when it had reached Alaska.

Tester says President Biden should have shot down a spy balloon that floated over his state before it ever passed over sensitive military installations such as the intercontinental ballistic missile silos based in central Montana.

The Pentagon had late last year released a report detailing that hundreds of unknown objects had been spotted in American Airspace, many over sensitive nuclear areas. The majority have been determined to exhibit "unremarkable characteristics," and could be characterized as unmanned aircraft systems, or balloon-like objects, the report said.

Schumer opened the investigation after receiving a briefing Tuesday morning from Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense Melissa Dalton, Joint Chiefs of Staff Director of Operations Douglas Sims and NORAD Commander Glen VanHerck.

