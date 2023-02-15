In Support of Russia and Trump, Rep. Matt Gaetz Files Resolution to End Support to Ukraine.

Matt Gaetz (R-FL) Photo by Public Use

With Ukraine seemingly beating Russian troops back, millions of Ukrainians still displaced, thousands of captured children in Russian camps, while the war still rages on in Ukraine, and with Russia losing up to 1000 troops every day, Russia apologist Matt Gaetz calls for an end to aid for Ukraine, joined by 11 Republican backers.

Russia recently admitted it could not win the war in Ukraine unless more of Donbas is captured.

The "Ukraine Fatigue Resolution," claims since the start of the invasion, the U.S. has been Ukraine's top contributor. It says the U.S. has given more than $110 billion in financial, military, and humanitarian aid. It also said the country had spent more than $27.4 billion in security assistance.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) claimed that aid for Ukraine was the top priority for the majority of Republicans in December, but Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ)., Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Mary Miller (R-IL), Barry Moore (R-AL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), and Matt Rosendale (R-MT) apparently don’t agree.

These are some of Congress' most vocal and far-right supporters of former President Donald Trump.

A recent Gallup poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe the US should continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia, even if that means prolonging the conflict.

In 2019, Trump withheld US military aid to Ukraine, pressuring President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call to open an investigation into the Biden family and asking him to look into a conspiracy theory that it was Ukrainians, not the Russian government, that hacked and stole emails from the Democratic National Committee.

That incident led to Trump's second impeachment and, on the right, sowed distrust of Ukraine and its link to the Democrats.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.