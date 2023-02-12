Jesus in the Superbowl, Trump's Donor Problem, Unruly Repubs and Does DeSantis Have a Problem with Teenage Girls?

Matthew C. Woodruff

This Weeks Top 5 Stories:

#5 Jesus in the Superbowl.

Jesus’ TV marketing campaign kicks off during this year's Super Bowl with an almost $1 billion buy-in over the next three years. Detractors say the money could be better spent elsewhere. Read the Article.

#4 Cruz 2-Term Term Limits - Just Not for Himself.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who is currently serving his 11th year on a second six-year term, introduced a constitutional amendment to limit Senators to serving only 12 years (two terms). The catch? He is running for his third term. Read the Article.

#3 Republicans Behaving Badly.

During the State of the Union, Republicans this year treated the President with such a level of disrespect the Republican Speaker of the House felt compelled to shush them like they were a bunch of chittering monkeys. Did they go as far as to throw poop? Read the Article.

#2 Mega Donors Abandon Trump.

Trump has been struggling to raise the cash necessary for a launch at the White House and is facing mounting challenges. Read the Article.

#1 DeSantis May Have a Teenage Girl Problem.

Trump posted that DeSantis was having a 'drink' party with his high school students while he was a high school teacher. “Having drinks with underage girls and cuddling with them certainly looks... ephebophiliaesque.”

Just For Fun. Ready for a New Monday Holiday - Superbowl Monday?

Some Tennessee State Reps introduced a bill this week that would designate the first Monday after the Super Bowl as a legal holiday while removing the official recognition of Columbus Day as a state holiday.

Matthew is an independent journalist, an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

