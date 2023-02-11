The Key to a Long Life - Avoid Strange Men and Help Others.

Older Couple Photo by Marisa Howenstine on Unsplash

A 100 year old woman in Britain was recently interviewed on the best ways to live a long life. One of her top answers was to 'avoid strange men.'

During a 'High Tea' to honor her 100th birthday, the woman, Olive Westerman gave advice on how to reach the century milestone. “Simply be happy and content to be alive and make the most of what you have,” the grateful Olive opined.

This agrees with advice given last year by a centurial WW II Veteran in Arkansas as well. Harold Chilton said his milestone age was reached "by the grace of God, I’ll tell you that. And I don’t know why," he continued.

The two very different persons had other things in common during their lives as well.

They both report they were in happy marriages with kind and loving spouses. They both kept up their interests in hobbies and perhaps most importantly, helping others.

Though the Westermans never had any children, Olive's other key to staying young, she told others, was working with children, she worked in a children's nursery for years, "this will certainly help to keep you young at heart."

Harold said before the COVID-19 pandemic, he would play instruments at local homes for the elderly.

They both also recommend staying as active as possible. "I think it's wise to keep as healthy as you can and stay active," Harold said.

Experts agree with Olive and Harold. People in happy long-term relationships, the kind that last for decades, live longer than those without.

People who give back to others find more satisfying and contented lives. And a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that adults who developed positive attitudes about getting older lived more than seven years longer than those who had negative feelings about it.

Some more expert advice? Sleep naked. Interestingly, I have also read that helps keep your relationship happy as well.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.