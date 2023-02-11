Some Leaders Fear the Truth Concerning History May Weaken Their Power.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CqGjs_0kk5yy6H00
Myth vs. TruthPhoto byPhoto Compilation

New Anthology Uncovers ‘Conservative Distortions’ of History.

What you know about Martin Luther King, Jr., border security, voter fraud, police brutality and the backlash against civil rights protests in the aftermath of the 2020 police killing of George Floyd, may not be the truth, or at least not all of it.

A group of professors and historians put together a new book, “Myth America: Historians Take on the Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past,” detailing some of these historical lies and their impact U.S. government policy.

On the Border:

History shows that Americans who are worried about policing the southern border with Mexico have “displaced anxieties about imperial and national decline, economic fragility, and demographic change,” according to one historian.

Modern Women and Feminism:

The book challenges the notion that feminism embraces anti-family values by exploring how feminists have historically defended the traditional family.

FDR’s The New Deal:

“If we believe, wrongly, that the New Deal was a failure, that discourages us from any kind of economic action along that line,” according to one history professor.

MLK, Jr. and BLM:

“King has been… reduced to this non-offensive figure who simply stood up and said, ‘Well, racism is bad and everyone agrees.’ [He] was much more searing in his denunciations of capitalism [and] militarism.”

As Governors and some in Washington try to discourage teaching the American history of African Americans and LGBTQ persons, even trying to demonize such, and some news pundits stoke fears of border security and ‘fake’ elections and ‘fake’ news, others believe that as a nation, we need to understand the truth of where we've been if we want to understand where we're headed.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Conservatism# History# Myths# Education# Freedom

Comments / 141

Published by

Matthew is an independent journalist, an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
14K followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

Jacksonville, FL

A Giggling DeSantis Refuses to Say if he Will Run for President When Asked.

While in Jacksonville to announce his litigation reform initiative, DeSantis giggled when asked if he would be announcing his run for president following Nikki Haley’s announcement.

Read full story
16 comments

Senate Defense Subcommittee Opens Balloon Investigation.

"We still have questions about why they didn't discover these balloons sooner," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday. "… Sen. Tester is going to lead our caucus in investigating this."

Read full story
2 comments

In Support of Russia and Trump, Rep. Matt Gaetz Files Resolution to End Support to Ukraine.

With Ukraine seemingly beating Russian troops back, millions of Ukrainians still displaced, thousands of captured children in Russian camps, while the war still rages on in Ukraine, and with Russia losing up to 1000 troops every day, Russia apologist Matt Gaetz calls for an end to aid for Ukraine, joined by 11 Republican backers.

Read full story
697 comments

Trump’s Attack Against Nikki Haley Begins.

In a typical political about face, Nikki Haley became a strong supporter of Donald Trump’s first bid for President in 2016 after initially being a sharp and often out-spoken critic. Eventually though, her sell-out led to a tenure in Trump’s administration as US Ambassador to the United Nations. Leading up to the 2020 election, Haley strongly supported Trump’s reelection campaign.

Read full story
264 comments

House Republicans Investigate Biden Officials about Covid Origins…

…but seem to Forget it Started During the Trump Administration. As promised during the 2022 midterms, House Republicans started an investigation Monday into ‘the origins’ of COVID-19 by issuing a series of letters to current and former Biden administration officials for documents and testimony.

Read full story
136 comments
Fort Drum, NY

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Urges ‘Open Hearts, Helping Hands’ for Valentine’s Day.

During a visit to the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Drum, New York, home of the 10th Mountain Division, on Jan. 30. Dr. Biden enlisted the help of the 3- to 5-year-old students enrolled at Fort Drum South Riva Ridge Child Development Center, to build her message of love and helping for the people of the United States. She was visiting as part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military and veteran families and their caregivers.

Read full story
8 comments
Gainesville, FL

MOMIX: Alice is a Stunning Cornucopia of Dance Interpretation, Light and Music.

I have never had the experience of doing LSD, but I assume that if I had, I may have seen and heard a lot of similar scenes as I saw in MOMIX: Alice in Gainesville, FL last weekend at the Phillips Performing Arts Center.

Read full story

Trump Has Now Returned All Classified Docs and Laptop in His Possession – According to His Lawyer.

Explaining why classified documents were still being found at Trump's properties two years after he was president, his attorney in this case blamed the White House procedure for handling sensitive material when an administration leaves office -- equating the situation involving his client to those of former Vice President Mike Pence and President Joe Biden.

Read full story
732 comments

Pentagon Released Report Listing Hundreds of Confirmed Sightings of Unknown Objects in American Airspace.

Many were spotted over Sensitive Nuclear Areas, Senate to receive briefing this week. The Pentagon, Military Pilots and the American Intelligence Agencies have been working together under the umbrella of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, solely focused on receiving and analyzing all reports of unknown objects flying in American airspace.

Read full story
200 comments

Jesus in the Superbowl, Trump's Donor Problem, Unruly Repubs and Does DeSantis Have a Problem with Teenage Girls?

#5 Jesus in the Superbowl. Jesus’ TV marketing campaign kicks off during this year's Super Bowl with an almost $1 billion buy-in over the next three years. Detractors say the money could be better spent elsewhere. Read the Article.

Read full story
23 comments

The Key to a Long Life - Avoid Strange Men and Help Others.

A 100 year old woman in Britain was recently interviewed on the best ways to live a long life. One of her top answers was to 'avoid strange men.'. During a 'High Tea' to honor her 100th birthday, the woman, Olive Westerman gave advice on how to reach the century milestone. “Simply be happy and content to be alive and make the most of what you have,” the grateful Olive opined.

Read full story
10 comments

Pence is Subpoenaed to Testify.

Pre-Trump, Mike Pence was known in Washington as a man of integrity who was admired for his seemingly unwavering moral compass and faith as an evangelical Christian. But it was even as Mike Evans, a Texas author, Christian Zionist activist and adviser to Trump said, Trump “used [the Evangelists] to win the White House. We had to close our mouths and eyes when he said things that horrified us.”

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.

Read full story
3964 comments
Missouri State

In Missouri, Lawmakers Vote to Continue to Allow Children to Carry Guns in Public.

In 2016, Missouri voted to allow residents to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. The law also included a "stand your ground" provision, which allows residents to use deadly force on public property if they perceive a threat.

Read full story
35 comments

Opinion: Republicans Acted Like Monkeys in Chiding the President of the United States.

I love to watch the Parliament meetings from England. The two sides are purposely seated across the aisle from one another, an aisle designed to be just wider than a sword thrust, by the way. There the members often shout, chide and boo the other side. It is quite entertaining and expected.

Read full story
1433 comments
Gainesville, FL

That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.

The majority of Americans love coffee. It is the perfect drink for an on-the-go, school- and work-obsessed culture. It is also a great drink for a soothing relaxation time. Originating in Ethiopia, coffee was spread around the globe by colonialism and commercialism.

Read full story
Florida State

Is DeSantis Dragging Florida and America into Fascism?

Since the days of Goldwater and McCarthyism (named for the previous one, not this current one), many have feared that America would slip away from Democracy. All it would take is an intelligent, ruthless, charismatic leader people were gullible enough to support.

Read full story
36 comments

Group Spends $1B on Ads for Jesus Including During the Super Bowl…

…because apparently the money isn’t needed anywhere else, and Jesus wants the added fame. Jesus’ TV marketing campaign kicks off during this year's Super Bowl with an almost $1 billion buy-in over the next three years. The upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and the Eagles will be the venue for at least two ads costing upwards of $20 million.

Read full story
596 comments

Good-bye Columbus Day and Hello Super Bowl Monday!

The Super Bowl garners around 100 million viewers every year. That’s 100 million people drinking, arguing with the refs from home, and eating pizza and wings. A record-breaking total of 1.45 billion wings are expected to be eaten for this year's Super Bowl, according to a forecast from the National Chicken Council.

Read full story
153 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy