Some Leaders Fear the Truth Concerning History May Weaken Their Power.

Myth vs. Truth Photo by Photo Compilation

New Anthology Uncovers ‘Conservative Distortions’ of History.

What you know about Martin Luther King, Jr., border security, voter fraud, police brutality and the backlash against civil rights protests in the aftermath of the 2020 police killing of George Floyd, may not be the truth, or at least not all of it.

A group of professors and historians put together a new book, “Myth America: Historians Take on the Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past,” detailing some of these historical lies and their impact U.S. government policy.

On the Border:

History shows that Americans who are worried about policing the southern border with Mexico have “displaced anxieties about imperial and national decline, economic fragility, and demographic change,” according to one historian.

Modern Women and Feminism:

The book challenges the notion that feminism embraces anti-family values by exploring how feminists have historically defended the traditional family.

FDR’s The New Deal:

“If we believe, wrongly, that the New Deal was a failure, that discourages us from any kind of economic action along that line,” according to one history professor.

MLK, Jr. and BLM:

“King has been… reduced to this non-offensive figure who simply stood up and said, ‘Well, racism is bad and everyone agrees.’ [He] was much more searing in his denunciations of capitalism [and] militarism.”

As Governors and some in Washington try to discourage teaching the American history of African Americans and LGBTQ persons, even trying to demonize such, and some news pundits stoke fears of border security and ‘fake’ elections and ‘fake’ news, others believe that as a nation, we need to understand the truth of where we've been if we want to understand where we're headed.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.