Pence is Subpoenaed to Testify.

Pre-Trump, Mike Pence was known in Washington as a man of integrity who was admired for his seemingly unwavering moral compass and faith as an evangelical Christian. But it was even as Mike Evans, a Texas author, Christian Zionist activist and adviser to Trump said, Trump “used [the Evangelists] to win the White House. We had to close our mouths and eyes when he said things that horrified us.”

Can it be possible that a man who lived a life of faith as Pence had, did not see the moral bankruptcy of Donald Trump and his family of grifters. Mike Pence had, according to journalist Sophia Nelson, sold himself to a man beholden to money, power, dishonesty, callousness, sexual peccadilloes with porn stars, adultery, racial animus, and wholesale disrespect of women.

Throughout the time of the January 6th House Select Committee investigation, Mike Pence had flip-flopped on whether or not he would be willing to appear to answer questions. This past August, Pence released a statement saying he would consider appearing, but in November Pence said he would not testify because Congress “has no right to my testimony.”

Now however, he may not have a choice.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the 2020 election can compel Mike Pence to testify to the grand jury with a newly issued subpoena. The former vice-president could shed light on Trump’s intent and participation in the effort to overturn the 2020 election results, as well as whether Trump was warned those efforts were illegal, which would be critical for prosecutors as they weigh whether to issue charges against the former president.

Executive privilege may no longer apply as Pence publicly described his private interactions with Trump during the chaotic weeks before Jan. 6th in his recently released book.

Mike Pence stood by mutely for years as Trump did and said things no president before him ever has, will he finally find his faith and patriotism and stand up and speak the truth?

